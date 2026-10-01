"1.6 Million Won for One Hour": Opening Your Wallet for a Concept Photo Shoot with a Handsome Man for 'Brief Satisfaction'

Photo credit: Xiaohongshu (RedNote)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In China, a service that allows young women to experience the feeling of being in a relationship for a brief time by taking photos with male models as if they were a couple is gaining popularity.

The service goes beyond taking ordinary couple photos. It stages scenes between romantic partners, such as holding hands and embracing, and even creates a 'date' tailored to the customer's preferred scenario.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), a service that offers couple-themed photo shoots with male models has recently attracted attention on Chinese social media. The reported cost is about 8,000 yuan (approximately 1.6 million won) for a shoot lasting around one hour.

A Chinese female blogger said she paid 4,520 yuan (approximately 900,000 won) for a 30-minute shoot with two male models. She said they posed in ways reminiscent of a romantic couple, such as touching foreheads and bringing their faces close together. After sharing the experience online, she remarked, "We have entered an era of women-centered services."

One female customer paid 3,000 yuan for a couple-themed photo shoot. She created a storyline in which the male model was cast as her 'boyfriend,' and the two argued before getting back together. Rather than simply documenting a moment, she turned the photo shoot into a short drama.

According to local reports in China, the atmosphere of these shoots varies depending on the concept chosen by the customer. A range of scenarios is available, from a purely romantic mood to shoots set in specific locations such as schools, homes, and cafes. Some customers reportedly bring their own concepts, drawing inspiration from scenes in novels or comics.

According to the companies providing the service, customers can choose a model after reviewing his appearance, build, and height. The companies explained that fees are set for each model based not only on his height and looks but also on factors such as his number of social media followers and his expressiveness during photo shoots.

The service is reportedly used for a variety of reasons. Some women use it simply to take photos with a handsome man. Others seek it out to experience a romantic atmosphere because they have had little actual dating experience. There are also cases in which customers create photos that appear to show them with a partner in order to avoid pressure from their families to get married. Companies said that some customers already have partners or are married.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.