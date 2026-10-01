Hyundai Motor and Kia to Pursue Commercialization of Level 4 Autonomous City Buses with Seoul Metropolitan Government

Hyundai Motor and Kia, Seoul Metropolitan Government, and the Seoul Metropolitan Bus Transportation Association signed a memorandum of understanding on the commercialization of Level 4 autonomous city buses and the

Hyundai Motor and Kia are joining hands with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to commercialize Level 4 autonomous city buses and build an ecosystem for related industries.

Hyundai Motor and Kia said on the 1st that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Metropolitan Bus Transportation Association on the commercialization of Level 4 autonomous city buses and the development of an industrial ecosystem.

The signing ceremony, held at Seoul City Hall, was attended by Oh Se-hoon, mayor of Seoul; Minwoo Park, president and head of the AVP Division at Hyundai Motor and Kia; and Kim Jung-hwan, chairman of the Seoul Metropolitan Bus Transportation Association, among others.

The agreement aims to lay the groundwork for commercializing Level 4 autonomous city buses by testing and operating them in Seoul. The Seoul Metropolitan Government will support the formulation of related policies and institutional improvements, while promoting the sharing of artificial intelligence (AI)-based training data. The Seoul Metropolitan Bus Transportation Association will cooperate in helping bus operators transition to autonomous city buses and in supporting personnel and infrastructure.

Hyundai Motor and Kia will develop and supply autonomous-driving-specialized buses optimized for the installation and integration of autonomous driving systems. They will also provide a control platform that allows bus operators to manage the vehicles.

The autonomous-driving-specialized buses will feature standardized sensor configurations and redundant components designed to enhance reliability. They will be supplied with platform-style vehicle bodies, enabling autonomous-driving developers to verify and develop their technologies in a stable environment and collect standardized data. The arrangement is expected to improve operational continuity and efficiency for bus operators.

A dedicated control platform for the real-time management of autonomous buses will also be established. It will provide functions including real-time operation control, emergency monitoring, and responses to dangerous situations inside the buses. Hyundai Motor and Kia plan to link the autonomous-driving service operation data collected through the platform with Seoul's bus system.

Minwoo Park, president and head of the AVP Division at Hyundai Motor and Kia, said, "This agreement is highly significant because it will advance autonomous-driving technology into public transportation services that citizens can use with confidence. We expect the commercialization of Level 4 autonomous city buses to serve as an opportunity to establish a new growth foundation for Korea's autonomous-driving industry."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor and Kia were selected in September as private operators in the Seoul Metropolitan Government's public bidding process for autonomous vehicle transportation platforms. Accordingly, autonomous taxis currently being piloted in Gangnam District and Sangam-dong, as well as early-morning companion buses, are expected to become available through Hyundai Motor and Kia's mobility platform, Shucle.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.