"Baby, Take a Look at the World Outside"—Heavily Pregnant Actress Makes a Bold Fashion Statement by Revealing Her Belly

Photo credit: Page Six, GC Images

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, 43, who is heavily pregnant, has drawn attention by showcasing bold yet sophisticated fashion during her pregnancy.

According to Page Six and other U.S. entertainment outlets, Anne Hathaway appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City on September 30 local time, wearing a unique outfit that naturally revealed her pregnant belly.

The top she chose that day was made of a semi-transparent material, with the center opened like a window to reveal her prominent belly. She looked as if she were showing the world to the baby in her womb. The shoulder-baring top was paired with loose-fitting trousers, creating an overall look that was both comfortable and elegant.

She kept her accessories relatively simple. Instead of wearing a necklace, she opted for small hoop earrings and several bangle bracelets.

Her repeated appearances in black outfits during her recent film promotional schedule have also attracted attention. On September 29, one day earlier, she attended the premiere of Verity in New York City wearing a custom black dress by designer Prabal Gurung.

The dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette and sparkling embellishments that naturally emphasized the outline of her pregnant belly. She completed the look with diamond rings, a bracelet and earrings, along with a voluminous hairstyle.

Hathaway announced last June that she was expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman. The couple have two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. Since announcing her pregnancy, Hathaway has drawn attention in the fashion world by showcasing a variety of styles that highlight her pregnant belly at each event.

Hathaway is currently completing the final stages of her promotional schedule ahead of the release of Verity. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, with Hathaway playing author Verity Crawford. Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett also appear in the film, which is set to be released on October 2.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.