LEGOLAND Hotel to Offer Fall "Monster Race Package," Limited to 300 Rooms

LEGOLAND Korea Resort (LEGOLAND) announced on October 1 that it would begin taking reservations for its "Monster Race Package." The package is limited to 300 rooms and is available for stays from October 2 to November 15.

According to LEGOLAND, the package includes a one-night stay in a themed room at LEGOLAND Hotel, a one-day park admission ticket, and a breakfast buffet at the hotel's Bricks Family Restaurant. Park tickets are provided to all guests and can be used on either the check-in date or the following day, at their choice. Each room also receives a LEGO Speed Champions (77259) set.

The package's biggest attraction is its connection to LEGOLAND's Brick-or-Treat event. LEGOLAND will install LEGO pumpkins and monster decorations throughout the park and offer fall-season activities for children to enjoy.

A program has also been prepared for hotel guests. At Adventure Play on the hotel's second floor, the Monster Rock performance will be held at 6 p.m. from Thursday through Monday throughout October. The program is exclusively for hotel guests. To offer a variety of attractions, LEGOLAND will also hold fireworks at 8:30 p.m. every Saturday in October, as well as on October 4 and 9, for a total of seven shows.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.