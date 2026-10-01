MyRealTrip Unveils Its Own eSIM Brand, 'Mysim'

MyRealTrip announced on the 1st that it would introduce its own eSIM brand, 'Mysim,' whose validity periods, data allowances, and prices were designed to meet travelers' connectivity needs.

According to MyRealTrip, Mysim recommends destination-specific eSIMs to customers who have booked flights, accommodations, or tours and activities, based on their individual travel itineraries. The company plans to expand the service so customers can purchase connectivity products at the same time as their bookings in the future.

Mysim plans can be selected for periods ranging from one to 30 days in one-day increments. Data options include plans ranging from 300MB to 5GB, as well as unlimited-data plans. Even first-time eSIM users can check through the MyRealTrip app before purchasing whether their phones are supported. The service also allows users to gift an eSIM to family members or acquaintances ahead of a trip. To celebrate the launch of Mysim, MyRealTrip is offering all Mysim products at a 50% discount throughout October.

A MyRealTrip official said, "We will continue enhancing the service so that travelers can conveniently purchase and use eSIMs, an essential travel item, while preparing for their trips."

Kim Se-hyeong, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.