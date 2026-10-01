Wavve introduces 'AI viewing,' first among domestic OTT platforms: "Starting with golf, we will expand the content covered"

Wavve has introduced an 'AI viewing' feature that lets viewers describe the scenes they want in natural language, finds the relevant footage, and compiles it into a single highlight video. This marks the first time a domestic OTT platform has commercialized a service that selects specific scenes from a sporting event based on a user's natural-language request and generates them as one video. Wavve plans to initially apply the AI viewing feature to golf broadcasts before expanding it to other genres.

Wavve launched the golf AI viewing service on the first in collaboration with 7min, an AI video technology company. Using the service is simple. When users enter natural-language requests such as "Put together today's best shots" or "Make it seven minutes long," the AI finds relevant scenes in the match footage and assembles them into a single video.

Viewers can select scenes based not only on a particular player's performance but also on the type of play or the game situation. They can make requests such as "Best long shots," "Top hole-in-one moments," or "Bunker escapes." The service can also compile videos based on criteria that are difficult to find in conventional broadcasts, such as a panoramic view of the course or matches played on rainy days.

During live broadcasts, the service provides "AI Highlights," which are automatically generated as the match progresses. The highlights are updated throughout the game and can grow to a maximum of 20 minutes. This allows viewers who missed the start of a broadcast to quickly review the key moments from the match so far.

Starting with its golf AI viewing service, Wavve plans to expand the range of content covered in the future. The company said it will apply the AI viewing technology to various genres, including Wavve Originals, offering users a viewing experience in which they can directly find the scenes they need rather than watching an entire program from beginning to end.

A Wavve representative said, "We are showcasing a new evolution in the viewing experience through golf broadcasts, allowing viewers to directly request the scenes they want and select them in their own way." The representative added, "We will carefully review usability and expand the AI viewing experience to a wide range of content."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.