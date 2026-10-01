Hyundai Movex Wins Smart Logistics Construction Project for Kumho Tire's New Hampyeong Plant

Hyundai Movex has won the smart logistics construction project for Kumho Tire's new Hampyeong plant.

On the 30th, Hyundai Movex signed a 72 billion won contract with Kumho Tire to supply a logistics automation system. The company plans to provide advanced intelligent logistics solutions by October 2028 for Kumho Tire's new plant, which is being built in the Bitgreen National Industrial Complex in Hampyeong County, South Jeolla Province.

◇A bird's-eye view of Kumho Tire's new Hampyeong plant. Photo provided by Kumho Tire.

Kumho Tire's new Hampyeong plant will be developed as a next-generation tire production base on a site of approximately 500,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 5.3 million tires. The facility is expected to establish a smart manufacturing and logistics system through large-scale investment, enhance production and quality competitiveness through phased expansions, and contribute to revitalizing the local economy and creating jobs.

For this project, Hyundai Movex will implement an integrated automation system that connects and controls logistics throughout the new plant's manufacturing processes, from raw materials to semi-finished and finished products. The system will link automated equipment—including automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), AGVs, AMRs, RGVs, and conveyors—with operational and control software such as WMS and WCS. By incorporating advanced technologies such as continuous unmanned transport between processes, real-time logistics tracking and management, AI-based volume forecasting, and optimal route control, the company aims to maximize logistics efficiency while shortening processing times. In particular, the project will be carried out on a one-stop basis, covering the entire process from design and manufacturing to installation, maintenance, and repairs.

Hyundai Movex, a key Hyundai Group affiliate engaged in logistics automation, IT services, and platform screen doors (PSDs), plans to use the contract to further diversify its customer base and accelerate its efforts to target the global smart logistics market, including Kumho Tire's overseas sites. The company is currently carrying out a smart logistics construction project worth approximately 100 billion won for the expansion of Hankook Tire & Technology's plant in Tennessee. It also supplies automation solutions to production sites in Europe, China, and Southeast Asia operated by major domestic and overseas tire companies.

Hyundai Movex said, "Kumho Tire's new Hampyeong plant is a key production base that will lead future manufacturing competitiveness," adding, "By integrating advanced intelligent technologies such as AI and robots with our smart tire logistics capabilities accumulated over many years, we will contribute to enhancing productivity and quality competitiveness."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.