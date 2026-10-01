Regional Travel Made Easier for Foreign Visitors to Korea... Korea Tourism Organization Begins Pilot Operation of 'K-Tour Pass'

An integrated pass offering discounts on transportation and admission fees at tourist attractions has been launched for foreign tourists traveling around Busan. The K-Tour Pass, introduced for the first time this year, is for foreign

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) announced on the 1st that they would begin pilot operations of the K-Tour Pass, an integrated transportation and tourism discount pass exclusively for foreign tourists. Introduced for the first time this year, the K-Tour Pass will operate in Busan, the most popular destination among foreign tourists outside Seoul, in response to demand for regional travel. The K-Tour Pass comes in two versions, Pass 1 and Pass 2, both priced at 15,000 won. Although they cost the same, they offer different benefits.

Pass 1 is a one-day segment pass for foreign tourists traveling to Busan. In addition to discounts on Airport Railroad Express fares, it offers discounts of up to 40% on one-way intercity transportation fares, including rail and bus services, to Busan. In other words, the product is designed to reduce the transportation costs of traveling to Busan from Seoul, Incheon International Airport, and other locations.

Pass 2 is a period pass for tourists taking domestic rail trips over several days. It is linked to the benefits of the two- to five-day KORAIL Pass, allowing foreign tourists to travel not only to Busan but also to other parts of Korea. Unlike Pass 1, which is a segment pass specializing in travel to Busan, this product targets travelers who plan to use rail services over a set period.

Both passes offer the same local tourism benefits in Busan. Buyers can choose one of 35 affiliated businesses at major tourist attractions in Busan and use it free of charge. They can also receive various discounts at 50 partner businesses, including experiential facilities and cafes. The physical card includes a public transportation payment function, allowing users to travel between the airport and Busan as well as use local public transportation.

The passes can be purchased through the mobile apps and websites of online travel agencies Klook and Hop & Hop (WEBTOUR). Physical cards can be collected at Incheon International Airport, Gimpo International Airport, Gimhae International Airport, Seoul Station, Busan Station, and other locations.

Through the K-Tour Pass pilot project, the KTO plans to lower the barriers to regional travel for foreign tourists and encourage more visits to destinations outside the capital area.

Park Min-jung, head of the Tourism Industry Division at the KTO, said, "We expect the K-Tour Pass, which combines transportation discounts with benefits at tourist attractions, to encourage foreign tourists to visit regional destinations and make it easier for them to travel within those areas." Park added, "Starting with the pilot operation in Busan, we will work to improve foreign tourists' satisfaction with regional tourism and promote tourism in local areas."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.