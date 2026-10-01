Samsung Electronics Unveils 'Galaxy SmartTag3,' Reducing Size and Weight While Extending Tracking Range

Samsung Electronics unveiled its location-tracking device, Galaxy SmartTag3, on the 1st. Compared with its predecessor, the device is smaller and lighter, while its tracking range has been extended to up to 60 meters. Compatibility has also been expanded, allowing users to check the device's location on iPhones as well as Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Samsung Electronics will launch Galaxy SmartTag3 sequentially in global markets, starting in South Korea on the 7th.

According to Samsung Electronics, Galaxy SmartTag3 is a mobile device that can be attached to belongings such as keys and bags or to pets, helping users check their location easily and conveniently. Its volume has been reduced by approximately 35% and its weight by approximately 33% compared with the previous model. At the same time, its location-tracking capabilities have been enhanced. The device applies Bluetooth 6.0 channel-sounding technology to its 'Search Nearby' feature, which is used when a smartphone and tag are within close range, enabling users to determine the distance and direction to the tag more precisely. On supported devices, users can see the direction of the tag through Compass View from up to 60 meters away. Samsung Electronics said the tracking range is approximately three times greater than that of the previous model.

As users move closer to the tag, they can use ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to determine its location more precisely. For example, when looking for a lost item in a park, users can check its direction and distance from within 60 meters, then narrow down its location using UWB after moving within 20 meters.

Channel-sounding-based Compass View is supported only on select devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus. Samsung Electronics said it may add more supported devices in the future.

Galaxy SmartTag3 supports compatibility between Galaxy devices and iOS devices. Existing SmartTag models primarily allowed users to locate and share tag locations through Galaxy devices supporting Samsung Find. With the new product, users can also check and share tag locations on iOS devices.

Kim Jung-hyun, vice president and head of the CX Office at Samsung Electronics MX (Mobile Experience) Business Division, said, "Users have wanted to be able to easily and conveniently check not only the locations of their travel bags, but also those of their everyday belongings and pets." He added, "Galaxy SmartTag3 packs a variety of uses into a compact design and enables precise location tracking through the Galaxy Find network."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.