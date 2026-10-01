Song Gwang-seok Takes Office as CEO of KORAIL Networks: "Connecting Customer Services from Railways to Tourism"

Song Gwang-seok took office as CEO of KORAIL Networks on the 1st. He assumed the position with the launch of the integrated corporation formed by KORAIL Networks and KORAIL Tourism Development. Song plans to strengthen customer service competitiveness from rail travel to tourism by connecting rail-use support services, such as station operations and parking, with rail tourism and onboard crew services. The integrated corporation currently uses KORAIL Tourism Networks (tentative) as its external name. Its official name will be finalized within the year after gathering employee opinions and consulting with experts. The integration is expected to focus not only on combining the two companies' organizations and businesses, but also on connecting the customer touchpoints each company has developed.

In his inaugural address, Song said, "This integration is not simply about combining two organizations. It is the starting point for bringing together the experience and capabilities each has built and creating new value."

However, he also emphasized that the changes customers can experience after the integration are more important than the integration itself. Song stated, "What matters is not the integration itself, but what we will show the public after the integration," adding, "I will be the first to go into the field." He intends to listen directly to employees and reflect their views from the field in management.

As management priorities, he presented safety and customers first, stronger business competitiveness by combining the capabilities of both companies, and an organizational culture built on communication with frontline employees and mutual respect.

Song said, "The integrated corporation should not remain merely a larger company. It must become a company that provides customers with more convenient and safer services while creating new business opportunities," adding, "With safety and customers as our top priorities, we will communicate with the field, connect railways and tourism, and create new value."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.