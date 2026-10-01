"I Ate Something Instead of Rice"... Lost 33 kg in Six Months—"The Cheapest Diet"

File photo, source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese man in his 40s has drawn attention after reportedly losing about 33 kilograms in six months by eating steamed potatoes instead of rice and noodles.

According to Guangming Network and other Chinese media outlets, a 43-year-old man surnamed Chen from Shantou, Guangdong Province, began changing his eating habits after a recent health checkup revealed fatty liver disease, along with blood pressure and blood glucose levels outside the normal range. Rather than drastically reducing the amount of food he ate, he changed his diet.

For breakfast, Mr. Chen ate eggs and either unsweetened soy milk or milk.

For lunch and dinner, he ate one fist-sized steamed potato as his staple food, along with protein-rich foods such as lean meat, fish and eggs, as well as green vegetables.

Mr. Chen claimed that he maintained this eating pattern for three months and lost 20 kilograms, then continued it for another three months and lost an additional 12.5 kilograms. As a result, his weight fell from around 100 kilograms to 68 kilograms or less after six months.

Given its nutritional properties, potatoes can be used as a type of staple food.

Potatoes are rich in potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and dietary fiber. However, the blood glucose response can vary depending on how they are prepared.

Mr. Chen said that as he lost weight, his previously elevated blood pressure and blood glucose levels moved closer to normal, while his fatty liver disease also improved significantly. He added, "This is the cheapest way to lose weight." However, it cannot be concluded that these changes were caused solely by eating potatoes. His total calorie intake, food choices and portion sizes also changed during the weight-loss process.

Experts advise that it is more important to control overall food intake and maintain a balanced diet than to focus heavily on a single food.

Even when eating potatoes instead of rice or noodles, it is important to consume them with protein and vegetables and to avoid forms such as french fries and potato chips, which are high in fat and sodium.

In particular, people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease, as well as those taking medication to control their blood glucose or blood pressure, may require different amounts of carbohydrates depending on their individual health conditions. Therefore, rather than following someone else's weight-loss story exactly, it is advisable to consult a doctor or nutrition expert and adjust the diet accordingly.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.