"Someone under the bed?"—Man hiding in five-star hotel flees after being discovered

Photo credit: The Thaiger

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] An unidentified man hiding under the bed in a room at a five-star hotel in the Czech Republic was discovered by a female guest, sparking controversy.

The Thaiger, a Thai media outlet, reported that A, an official from a tourism company leading a group of Thai tourists, posted about the incident on social media and urged other travel companies to exercise caution. The incident occurred at a five-star hotel in Brno, Czech Republic. A female traveler reportedly saw a person's fingers protruding from beneath the bed as she entered her room.

The startled woman ran out of the room to seek help. During that time, the man hiding under the bed reportedly escaped from the room and fled the hotel.

The travel group immediately informed hotel staff of the situation and asked to be moved to another room, but claimed they were told that an immediate room change would be difficult. Hotel staff said a manager could meet with them at around 9:30 a.m. the following day. However, the group was scheduled to leave the hotel at 9 a.m. for its next itinerary.

The group also asked the hotel to review its CCTV footage. The travelers said the staff initially appeared not to believe that an outsider had entered the room. A, the tourism company official, claimed there was friction with the hotel during the process of reporting the incident to police and that the group waited about 30 to 40 minutes for officers to arrive.

However, reports based on interviews with local police and hotel officials in the Czech Republic found that some details differed.

According to local reports, police confirmed that the incident had actually occurred and determined that the man had entered an unoccupied room.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the man had already fled. No missing items or theft were reported from the room.

Hotel officials believed that the previous guest had failed to close the door completely when checking out, allowing the unidentified man to enter through the open door.

The hotel said it immediately checked the situation and contacted police after being notified of the incident. Police likewise explained that the man had already left the scene and that no further investigation was necessary because no theft or other damage had been confirmed.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.