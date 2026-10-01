"Proper Hand Hygiene Is the Foundation of Infection Prevention"—Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital Successfully Concludes Experiential Infection Control Campaign

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, led by Hospital Director Lee Dong-jin, held its 17th Infection Control Week event throughout September. Titled "Healthcare-Associated Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Campaign: Infection Control GO! Putting It into Practice," the event brought together hospital staff, patients and caregivers, visitors, and representatives from community medical institutions.

The event was organized to highlight the importance of preventing and managing healthcare-associated infectious diseases and to promote a culture of following proper infection control practices in medical settings and everyday life. From September 7 to 30, the Infection Control Office hosted experiential programs, staff training, education for community infection control practitioners, and on-site tours.

In particular, the hospital operated an infection control experience booth on September 23 in the first-floor lobby of Building 1 of the main hospital. Visitors, inpatients, caregivers, and hospital staff could take part in a range of activities, including healthcare-associated infectious disease prevention and management quizzes using a game kiosk, an infection control photo booth, proper hand hygiene training, and measurements of organic contamination on the hands using an ATP meter.

During the hand hygiene experience, participants washed their hands and then used an ATP meter to check the level of organic contamination remaining on their hands. By displaying measurement results for hand hygiene conditions that are difficult to assess with the naked eye, the program helped participants better understand the importance of hand hygiene and put it into practice in their daily lives.

The hospital also conducted an "Infection Control Check" program for its staff. After department representatives performed hand hygiene, ATP measurements were used to assess its effectiveness. The program also measured organic contamination in key environmental areas within each department to evaluate hand hygiene and environmental management standards. In addition, online special lectures on preventing and managing healthcare-associated infectious diseases and the "Infection Control Practice Bingo" program encouraged staff to apply what they learned in training to their actual duties.

This year's Infection Control Week event extended beyond the hospital, focusing also on strengthening infection control capabilities at community medical institutions. Infection control practitioners from small and midsize hospitals and long-term care hospitals in the Seoul area received training on proper antibiotic use, aseptic techniques and safe injection practices, healthcare-associated infection prevention, and environmental management. On September 30, the hospital conducted an on-site tour showcasing Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital's activities to prevent and manage healthcare-associated infectious diseases.

Lee Jae-gap, professor of infectious diseases and head of the Infection Control Office, said, "Preventing healthcare-associated infections requires not only professional infection control by medical staff but also daily practice by patients, caregivers, and hospital staff alike." He added, "As proper hand hygiene is the most basic infection prevention practice, I hope this experience will give participants an opportunity to see its importance firsthand and continue practicing it in their daily lives."

Hospital Director Lee Dong-jin said, "To create a safe healthcare environment, a culture in which every member of the hospital recognizes the importance of infection control and practices it consistently must take root." He added, "We will continue to strengthen systematic infection control activities, share infection control training and experience with local medical institutions, and contribute to infection prevention in the community and patient safety."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Staff members of Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital pose for a photo to mark the 17th Infection Control Week event, "Infection Control GO! Putting It into Practice," while highlighting the importance of

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.