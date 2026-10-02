Lotte Wellfood Seeks Participants for the 'Uiseong Garlic Haembok Recharge Camp'

Provided by Lotte Wellfood

Lotte Wellfood's flagship processed meat brand, 'Uiseong garlic,' is recruiting participants for the 'Uiseong Garlic Haembok Recharge Camp: Together Makes Us Haembok' to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its launch.

The camp, now in its 15th year, will be held in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, from October 24 to 25 as a two-day, one-night event.

The camp has also been renamed from the Family Camp to the Haembok Recharge Camp. Its schedule has shifted from summer to fall, and eligibility has been expanded so that anyone can apply with family members, friends, colleagues or other loved ones.

The camp will offer a range of programs, including garlic-planting activities, a mini sports day, performances and a barbecue. Participants can also relax and recharge in nature through activities such as forest-gazing, a nap zone, singing bowls and yoga.

Up to 100 people will be selected. Applications can be submitted through the application link posted on Lotte Wellfood's official Instagram account by October 11, and winners will be notified individually on October 15.

Applicants who are not selected for the camp will also have a chance to receive various rewards through a lottery, with prizes going to a total of 222 people. The rewards include 'Uiseong Garlic Whole-Muscle Grill' and 'Lotteria Ria Bulgogi.'

Meanwhile, Lotte Wellfood is strengthening communication with younger generations through its brand campaign 'Haembok Spreads, Little by Little,' launched to mark the 20th anniversary of Uiseong garlic.

A mobile pop-up store held near Gwanghwamun and Hongdae in Seoul on the 18th and 19th of last month attracted an average of approximately 1,700 visitors per day, drawing strong interest from people in their 20s and 30s.

A Lotte Wellfood official said, "This year, we opened the camp to more people so that they can make special memories with cherished people, including friends and colleagues as well as family. We hope everyone relaxes and enjoys themselves in nature while spending a happy time together."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.