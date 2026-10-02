Fugenbio Unveils New cepoLAB Campaign Featuring Jeon Do-yeon

cepoLAB is unveiling a new TV commercial featuring brand muse Jeon Do-yeon and stepping up its brand communications.

Fugenbio's premium bio-cosmetics brand cepoLAB recently unveiled a new advertising campaign for cepoLAB Biogenic Essence, starring actress Jeon Do-yeon.

The campaign consists of three films: 'First-Extra Introduction,' 'cepoLAB Before Basic Care,' and 'cepoLAB That Revives Basic Care.' It is characterized by the way it conveys cepoLAB's brand philosophy of cultivating the skin's inherent strength through the keyword 'First-Extra,' a play on two homophonous characters meaning 'first' and 'exceptional.'

The first film released, 'First-Extra Introduction,' uses a close-up of Jeon Do-yeon's face filling the screen, her richly textured voice, and graphics representing two homophonous characters meaning 'first' and 'exceptional' to express the brand message, 'The first step creates excellence,' in a sophisticated way. Jeon Do-yeon's restrained expression and deep gaze, free of any unnecessary embellishment, are said to intuitively convey cepoLAB's focus on the essence of skin. Toward the end of the video, the brand places the slogan 'The first step creates excellence' alongside its flagship product, cepoLAB Biogenic Essence, strengthening the connection between the brand message and the product.

cepoLAB's 'First-Extra' philosophy originated in Fugenbio's biotechnology research, through which the company has spent years exploring the fundamental causes of health problems. While studying diabetes and anti-aging, the company focused on the possibility that declining cellular metabolic capacity could contribute to aging and health problems. The cepoLAB brand was born as Fugenbio expanded its research on improving cellular metabolic capacity and preventing glycation into the field of skin health.

Known as a pre-care essence used immediately after cleansing, cepoLAB Biogenic Essence is a clean beauty product that excludes ingredients harmful to the human body. It contains 92.8% of CLEPS, a novel bioactive material, and is formulated without artificial colorants, fragrances, or chemical preservatives. Its ingredients have been reduced to just five.

Actress Jeon Do-yeon said, "At first, I found it somewhat unfamiliar because I was told it was a product to use before applying cosmetics, but after trying it myself, I understood why cepoLAB should be applied first," adding, "Now I naturally start with cepoLAB, and on days when I have no schedule, I sometimes apply only cepoLAB and let my skin rest. Rather than adding something, taking care of a good start has become my new skincare routine."

She continued, "The idea of viewing the beginning of familiar beauty from a new perspective is what makes cepoLAB special," adding, "I hope you experience the positive changes that a good beginning can create through cepoLAB."

A cepoLAB representative said, "Through our first advertising campaign with actress Kim Hye-ja, who became known for the line 'Your cosmetics are not to blame,' we delivered the message of skin rescue: 'To become truly beautiful, the skin must change before cosmetics.' In our second campaign with actress Kim Min-ha, we focused on emphasizing the importance of 'the skin's innate abilities awakening from within.' With this third campaign featuring Jeon Do-yeon, we aim to condense and convey cepoLAB's brand philosophy, which has long delved into the essence of skin health, through the central keyword 'First-Extra.'" Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.