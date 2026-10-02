Hoka (HOKA) to Participate as Official Partner of '2026 Trans Jeju by UTMB®' for Fourth Consecutive Year

- HOKA FlyLab to operate in Jeju from October 1 to 4

- Diverse on-site programs prepared for trail runners

View of HOKA FlyLab at 2026 Trans Jeju by UTMB (Source: Hoka)

Hoka (HOKA), a global premium sports brand, announced that it will participate as an official partner of 'Trans Jeju by UTMB® 2026,' the only UTMB® World Series event in South Korea, for the fourth consecutive year.

The UTMB® World Series is a global series linking leading trail-running races around the world. Participants can earn Running Stones through each event and compete for a chance to advance to the World Series Finals held at HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc.

The only domestic event in the World Series, 'Trans Jeju by UTMB®' is one of South Korea's leading ultra-trail-running races. It offers courses ranging from 20K to 100M amid Jeju's natural landscapes, including Hallasan.

A brand representative said, "We have decided to officially sponsor the event, which will be held in Jeju from Thursday, October 1, to Sunday, October 4," and added, "We plan to set up the brand booth HOKA FlyLab at the venue and offer a variety of content for participants and visitors who enjoy trail running."

Hoka has supported South Korea's trail-running culture by participating as an official partner of 'Trans Jeju by UTMB®' for four consecutive years, from 2023 through this year. This year, it will again set up the HOKA FlyLab brand booth at the event venue in Jeju from Thursday, October 1, to Sunday, October 4, and operate a variety of content for participants and visitors who enjoy trail running.

A range of programs for participants will be held at HOKA FlyLab during the event. Along with a tattoo-sticker event featuring Hoka's distinctive style, runners will have opportunities to loosen up before the race through a 5K Shakeout Run and yoga sessions.

The brand has also prepared a variety of experiences for participants to relax warmly and enjoy the post-race atmosphere after crossing the finish line. Simple snacks, including roasted sweet potatoes and marshmallows, will be provided for runners returning to the finish line.

Special merchandise has also been prepared for runners visiting the venue. To help them commemorate special moments from the event, Hoka plans to offer Hoka-edition bandanas and cowbells, as well as name magnets engraved with participants' names.

In addition, the event venue will feature various content that allows visitors to experience Hoka's brand identity. Runners can explore Hoka's products and content on-site, participate in various programs, and enjoy a unique Trans Jeju race week.

Through these efforts, Hoka has continued to expand its engagement with runners in South Korea's trail-running market. The brand said it plans to create opportunities for trail runners to take on new challenges in a variety of running environments and through diverse points of engagement, while continuing to grow alongside the domestic trail-running community.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.