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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Every October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Campaigns are held around the world to provide accurate information about breast cancer and emphasize the importance of early screening.

According to data released in 2026 by the National Cancer Registration and Statistics Center, 29,715 new cases of breast cancer were reported among women in South Korea in 2023, making it the most common cancer among women.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, it is easy to worry, "Will I lose my breast?" However, not every patient needs to have the breast removed. Depending on the case, breast-conserving surgery (BCS) may be performed to remove only the cancer and some of the surrounding tissue.

Does Preserving the Breast Mean Leaving the Cancer Behind?

Breast cancer surgery is broadly divided into breast-conserving surgery and total mastectomy. Rather than removing the entire breast, breast-conserving surgery removes the cancer and a sufficient amount of surrounding tissue while preserving as much normal breast tissue as possible.

Multiple large-scale randomized clinical trials have demonstrated that, when combined with postoperative radiation therapy, breast-conserving surgery produces no difference in survival compared with total mastectomy. It has therefore become a standard treatment since the 2000s.

For example, a domestic study using registry data from the Korean Breast Cancer Society analyzed 45,770 patients with early-stage breast cancer. The 10-year overall survival rate was 94.3% among patients who received radiation therapy after breast-conserving surgery, compared with 90.6% among those who underwent total mastectomy.

However, total mastectomy may be necessary when the cancer has spread extensively across multiple areas or when the tumor is large relative to the size of the breast.

A Variety of Surgical Methods Preserve Breast Shape While Removing Sufficient Cancer

The key to breast-conserving surgery is to remove sufficient cancer while preserving the breast's shape as much as possible. When a wide area must be removed, the breast may become indented or look asymmetrical. In the past, oncoplastic surgery was primarily used to address such defects by rearranging the remaining breast tissue. More recently, minimally invasive breast-conserving surgery has also become increasingly common, with the goal of reducing visible scars after surgery. Endoscopic breast-conserving surgery removes the cancer by inserting a thin camera and surgical instruments through a small incision. Robotic breast-conserving surgery uses magnified 3D images and robotic joints that bend freely like human wrists. This allows surgeons to reach narrow, deep areas inside the breast and remove the tumor and surrounding tissue more precisely.

The greatest advantage is the location of the incision. Depending on the tumor's location and the shape of the breast, surgeons may be able to access the lesion through only a small incision in the fold of the armpit, reducing visible scarring after surgery.

Professor Lee Hye-yoon of the Department of Breast and Endocrine Surgery at Korea University Ansan Hospital said, "Breast-conserving surgery is evolving not only to ensure oncologic safety by adequately removing the cancer, but also to consider breast shape and the patient's quality of life. As treatment options have expanded to include oncoplastic surgery as well as minimally invasive procedures using robotic and endoscopic techniques, it is important to consider the tumor's location and size, the shape of the breast, and other factors comprehensively when choosing the surgical method best suited to each patient."

What If Breast-Conserving Surgery Is Not Possible? Breast Reconstruction Surgery After Mastectomy Is Another Option

The inability to undergo breast-conserving surgery does not mean there is no way to restore the breast's shape. When total mastectomy is necessary, breast reconstruction surgery may be performed after considering the patient's condition and cancer treatment plan.

Breast reconstruction surgery recreates the shape of the removed breast tissue using implants or the patient's own tissue. Immediate reconstruction is performed at the same time as cancer removal, while delayed reconstruction is carried out after cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy have been completed.

Professor Lee Hye-yoon explained, "Because cancer treatment and reconstruction must be considered together, collaboration between breast and endocrine surgeons and plastic surgeons is essential. The two departments comprehensively assess the cancer stage, extent of removal, future treatment plan, and the patient's health before deciding on the reconstruction method and timing."

The Earlier It Is Detected, the Wider the Range of Options

People should seek medical attention if they feel a new lump in the breast or armpit, notice bloody nipple discharge, or develop changes such as dimpling of the breast skin or nipple. However, breast cancer is often detected without noticeable symptoms, making early detection through regular screening more important than waiting until symptoms appear before visiting a hospital.

Professor Lee Hye-yoon urged, "The earlier breast cancer is detected, the greater the chance of preserving the breast and the wider the range of treatment options. Even without symptoms, women should undergo regular breast cancer screening every two years starting at age 40. Those with risk factors such as a family history should consult a specialist and consider beginning screening at an earlier age."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Hye-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.