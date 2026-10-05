As National Assembly Audit Looms, Suhyup Bank's 'Voice Phishing Damage Controversy' Flares Up Again... Does CEO Shin Hak-ki's Push for Another Term Make 'Strengthened Consumer Protection' Ring Hollow?

Ahead of this year's National Assembly audit, Suhyup Bank's consumer protection issues related to voice phishing have once again come under scrutiny. Although the number of cases involving accounts used for voice phishing is declining, critics say the bank needs to improve its low recovery rate for stolen funds and the usage rate of preventive services. Some observers say consumer protection and internal controls could become another area of scrutiny as the question of whether Suhyup Bank CEO Shin Hak-ki will serve another term is being discussed.

◇Suhyup Bank exterior. Photo provided by Suhyup Bank

▶Damage cases decline ... but average loss per case rises instead

According to data Suhyup Bank recently submitted to Rep. Lee Yang-su of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee, the bank recorded 995 voice phishing damage cases from 2021 through August this year. The total losses amounted to 22.24279 billion won, of which 7.77054 billion won was recovered, putting the recovery rate at just 34.9%.

The number of damage cases itself is declining. It fell from 264 in 2023 to 177 in 2024 and 127 last year. However, the average loss per case rose from approximately 21.52 million won to 26.76 million won and 35.26 million won over the same period. Losses in the first eight months of this year totaled 2.73111 billion won. Of that amount, losses suffered by customers aged 60 and older accounted for 1.97475 billion won, or 72.3%, highlighting the need to strengthen protections for elderly consumers. The usage rate of the Safe Blocking Service for Credit Transactions has also been identified as a challenge. The enrollment rate stood at around 0.18% of all customers in both last year and this year. Suhyup Bank also had not carried out any activities to encourage enrollment in the service through August this year.

Concerns over Suhyup Bank's response to voice phishing were not raised for the first time this year. During last year's National Assembly audit, Rep. Suh Cheon-ho of the People Power Party pointed out that 800 voice phishing damage cases had occurred at Suhyup Bank from 2021 through July 2025, with total losses reaching 17.40873 billion won. The bank had recovered 7.67829 billion won, resulting in a recovery rate of 43.7%. During the 2024 National Assembly audit, Rep. Lim Ho-seon of the Democratic Party of Korea also criticized Suhyup's voice phishing response system. Lim pointed out that Suhyup Bank's cumulative losses had risen from 1.5 billion won in 2021 to 5.2 billion won as of September 2024, and criticized the bank for having fewer suspicious-transaction detection scenarios than commercial banks. At the time, Suhyup Bank had 119 such scenarios, compared with 162 at NongHyup Bank.

In response, Suhyup Bank has continued its financial consumer protection efforts by strengthening monitoring of accounts suspected of being involved in fraudulent transactions, expanding facial recognition for non-face-to-face transactions, and conducting voice phishing prevention campaigns with the police. CEO Shin also took the lead in consumer protection efforts, personally participating in prevention campaigns after taking office in November 2024. Nevertheless, despite the decline in voice phishing cases, large losses, the low recovery rate for stolen funds, and the concentration of damage among elderly customers remain unresolved challenges.

◇Suhyup Bank CEO Shin Hak-ki. Photo provided by Suhyup Bank

▶Reappointment remains uncertain despite improved performance and expansion beyond banking ... CEO Recommendation Committee to resume meeting on October 6

CEO Shin Hak-ki, whose term expires on November 17, is seeking another term by emphasizing improved performance and the expansion of nonbanking businesses. Suhyup Bank's pretax net profit for the first half of this year was 203.4 billion won, up 3.6% from the same period a year earlier, while total assets expanded to 70 trillion won. Last year, the bank acquired Trinity Asset Management and launched Sh Suhyup Asset Management. It is also pursuing the acquisition of Sangsangin Investment & Securities.

However, Shin's reappointment remains uncertain. Suhyup Bank's CEO Recommendation Committee failed to select a final candidate on September 22. Shin reportedly received three votes, while Lee Hyeong-ju, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), received two. At least four of the five committee members must agree for a candidate to be selected as the finalist. The committee is scheduled to resume its meeting on October 6.

People inside and outside the financial sector say that although Shin achieved improvements in performance and expanded the bank's nonbanking portfolio during his tenure, consumer protection and internal controls remain areas requiring further attention.

A Suhyup Bank official said, "Under a December 2024 Supreme Court precedent, investment fraud became eligible for damage relief under the Special Act on Preventing Damage from Telecommunications Financial Fraud and Refunding Damages (Special Act on Telecommunications Financial Fraud), creating a factor that could increase the number and amount of losses. Nevertheless, both the number and amount of losses at our bank declined. Excluding investment fraud, a new form of voice phishing, the number and amount of losses involving our bank have continued to decline—from 177 cases and 4.7 billion won in 2024 to 60 cases and 2.7 billion won in 2025, and to 15 cases and 300 million won through August 2026." The official added, "We are actively participating in financial authorities' efforts to improve the system by regularly updating an enhanced customer-questioning process that reflects the latest cases, developing a non-face-to-face damage relief system for financial consumers' convenience, and accepting reports of new types of phishing. Going forward, we will strengthen guidance on the Safe Blocking Service and continue effective efforts to encourage its use."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.