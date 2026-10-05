Hallym University Medical Center, KakaoHealthcare Join Forces to Promote 'Digital Healthcare and Medical Data-Based Research'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Medical Center, led by President Lee Jae-joon, and KakaoHealthcare, led by CEO Hwang Hee, are joining forces to promote medical research using medical data and build a digital healthcare ecosystem.

Hallym University Medical Center and KakaoHealthcare signed a memorandum of understanding at 2 p.m. on the 1st at the Ilsong Cultural Center of Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. Ten officials from the two institutions, including Hallym University Medical Center President Lee Jae-joon and KakaoHealthcare CEO Hwang Hee, attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement was established to connect the two institutions' medical infrastructure, technological capabilities and expertise, build a medical data research environment based on advanced technologies, and expand cooperation in data-driven medical research and digital healthcare.

Going forward, the two institutions will cooperate to ▲build and activate the R-Alliance ecosystem, a global, multi-institutional collaborative research network; ▲conduct medical data-based clinical research and academic activities using the Healthcare Research Suite (HRS) solution; ▲generate real-world evidence (RWE) and plan joint research using high-quality real-world data (RWD) from clinical settings; and ▲create an interoperable and reliable medical data exchange ecosystem based on a medical data space.

Hallym University Medical Center has participated in R-Alliance, a medical data research network established by KakaoHealthcare, since November 2025. It has also been collaborating through its Big Data Center, headed by Young-kyun Seo, on various projects involving the use of medical data, including the development of the HRS analytics solution and a medical data space. Through the agreement, the two institutions plan to expand their existing partnership, support medical professionals and researchers in data analysis and research, and broaden opportunities for RWE studies and multi-institutional joint research based on data accumulated in actual clinical settings.

In particular, they will work to expand an environment where researchers can safely analyze data and conduct studies, while also promoting multi-institutional joint research through R-Alliance. Hallym University Medical Center plans to strengthen its capabilities in medical data-based research and expand the scope of cooperation into various forms of data-driven medical research.

Lee Jae-joon, president of Hallym University Medical Center, said, "Medical data are an important research resource that creates new medical evidence in clinical settings and improves the quality of care. Through this agreement, we will establish a research environment in which researchers can use medical data more systematically, and work with KakaoHealthcare to promote multi-institutional joint research and data-driven medical research."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Officials from Hallym University Medical Center and KakaoHealthcare pose for a commemorative photo after signing the memorandum of understanding. From left: Kim Young-mi, head of the Research Task Force at Hallym

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.