"Robotic Prostate Cancer Surgery Has a 3.3% Transfusion Rate; Readmission and Reoperation Rates Also Low"

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Nowon Eulji University Hospital, led by Hospital Director Kim Jae-hoon, said its Department of Urology reviewed the clinical outcomes of patients who underwent robotic surgery for prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia. The review found that transfusion and postoperative readmission rates were lower than those reported for laparoscopic and open surgery in comparative studies.

According to Nowon Eulji University Hospital, the Department of Urology research team reviewed the clinical outcomes of 295 procedures performed at the hospital between March 2024 and March 2026. The total included 238 robotic radical prostatectomies for prostate cancer and 57 robotic simple prostatectomies for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

For comparison, the team referenced the COMPARE Study, published in the prestigious international journal Annals of Surgery in 2025. The study was a systematic review and meta-analysis that compared clinical outcomes by surgical method, synthesizing 230 studies from 22 countries and approximately 3.91 million surgical cases.

The review found that the transfusion rate among patients who underwent robotic prostate cancer surgery at Nowon Eulji University Hospital was 3.3%. This was lower than the rates reported in the international comparative study for laparoscopic surgery at 5.9% and open surgery at 11.2%.

In other words, about three out of every 100 patients who underwent robotic prostate cancer surgery at Nowon Eulji University Hospital received a transfusion. By comparison, approximately six patients who underwent laparoscopic surgery and 11 who underwent open surgery at other hospitals received transfusions.

The Department of Urology research team also found a low 30-day readmission rate, an indicator of postoperative recovery. The rate for patients who underwent robotic prostate cancer surgery was 3.7%, about half the rates reported in the international comparative study for laparoscopic surgery at 7.2% and open surgery at 7.9%. The reoperation rate was 1.6%.

Robotic surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia also produced stable results. The 30-day readmission rate among the 57 patients was 5.2%, lower than the rate reported in the international comparative study, and no reoperations occurred.

These findings are significant because they were based not merely on international research data, but on the actual clinical data of patients who underwent robotic surgery for prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia at Nowon Eulji University Hospital. In particular, the relatively low figures for key indicators associated with postoperative recovery—including transfusions, readmissions and reoperations—are noteworthy.

The Department of Urology research team explained, "Transfusion and readmission rates are key indicators for assessing patients' recovery after surgery and the stability of the treatment process." It added, "These findings confirmed the experience and capabilities in robotic prostate surgery that Nowon Eulji University Hospital has built up over the years."

The team continued, "In the past, many patients sought large hospitals in Seoul after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, but these findings are meaningful data showing that specialized robotic surgery for prostate diseases is also available in northern Seoul." It added, "We will continue working to provide safer and more effective treatment based on our accumulated experience in robotic surgery and clinical data."

Prostate cancer is one of the cancers whose incidence is rapidly increasing among men in South Korea. Benign prostatic hyperplasia is also common among middle-aged and older men and can cause urinary problems and a reduced quality of life.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.