"Antibiotic Prescribing for Cancer Patients at the End of Life Increased Rather Than Decreased After the Act on Decisions on Life-Sustaining Treatment for Patients at the End of Life Took Effect"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Despite the Act taking effect in 2018, the proportion of cancer patients receiving antibiotics during the final phase of life before death increased, a study found.

A joint research team led by Jeong-Han Kim, a professor of infectious diseases at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital; Shin-Hye Yoo, a professor at the Center for Palliative Care and Clinical Ethics at Seoul National University Hospital; and Jin-A Shim, a professor at The Catholic University of Korea, along with researcher Wan-Taek Lee, published a study titled "End-of-Life Antibiotic Use After the Life-Sustaining Treatment Decisions Act in Korea" in the internationally renowned journal JAMA Network Open on September 29.

Using big data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), the researchers compared antibiotic prescribing patterns during the six months before death among 743,842 adults who died from eight major solid cancers—including lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, pancreatic, prostate, biliary tract and breast cancer—from 2012 to 2023. The comparison covered the period before the Act took effect, from 2012 to 2017, involving 348,813 patients, and the period after its implementation, from 2018 to 2023, involving 395,029 patients.

The analysis showed that the proportion of patients who received antibiotics at least once during the six months before death rose from 88.3% before the Act took effect to 90.8% afterward. The increase was particularly pronounced during periods closer to death, including the three months before death and the final week.

The duration of antibiotic use also increased. After accounting for the patients' observation periods, antibiotic administration rose from 231.4 days per 1,000 patient-days before the Act took effect to 261.6 days afterward. In particular, the proportion of patients prescribed potent broad-spectrum antibiotics, such as vancomycin or carbapenems, which are mainly used for severe infections or infections caused by resistant bacteria, increased by 9.5 percentage points, from 54.4% to 63.9%. The administration of these antibiotics also rose from 63.8 days to 83.7 days per 1,000 patient-days, a 31.2% increase.

The research team noted that antibiotics are not included among the treatments that may be discontinued under the Act, raising the possibility that antibiotics with unclear therapeutic benefits could be administered unnecessarily to terminal cancer patients at the end of life. The team also explained that, when decisions are made not to provide invasive life-sustaining treatments such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation or mechanical ventilation, antibiotics may be chosen as a form of medical compromise to ease the psychological burden of stopping active treatment while allowing care to continue.

However, the researchers emphasized that this does not mean antibiotic use should be discontinued uniformly. Even at the end of life, antibiotics may reduce uncomfortable symptoms caused by infections or provide clear therapeutic benefits in some cases. The key is to assess the appropriateness of antibiotic use on an individual basis, taking into account the patient's condition, treatment goals, and the anticipated benefits and burdens.

Jeong-Han Kim of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital and Shin-Hye Yoo of Seoul National University Hospital, the study's joint corresponding authors, said, "This study shows that the proportion of patients receiving antibiotics and the amount administered at the end of life actually increased even after the Act on Decisions on Life-Sustaining Treatment for Patients at the End of Life was introduced. Not only cardiopulmonary resuscitation and mechanical ventilation but also various treatments provided at the end of life, including antibiotics, should be discussed together based on treatment goals to determine what actual benefits and burdens they provide to patients."

They added, "Because unnecessary antibiotic use can increase the risk of adverse drug reactions and the emergence of resistant bacteria, terminally ill patients need a collaborative system in which the palliative care team and infection control and antimicrobial stewardship teams jointly assess the patient's condition and treatment goals. Further discussion is also needed on how end-of-life antibiotic use should be addressed in future life-sustaining treatment decision-making processes."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Jeong-Han Kim of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, Professor Shin-Hye Yoo of Seoul National University Hospital, and Professor Jin-A Shim of The Catholic University of Korea

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.