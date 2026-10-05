Hemostatic Powder Reduces Bloody Stool After Prostate Biopsy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Domestic researchers have identified a way to reduce rectal bleeding that can occur after a prostate biopsy performed to confirm prostate cancer.

A research team led by Choi Se-young, a professor of urology at Chung-Ang University Hospital, and Kim Jung-hoon, a professor of urology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital, published findings in the official journal of The Korean Urological Oncology Society, Journal of Urologic Oncology (JUO). The study showed that using hemostatic powder after a transrectal prostate biopsy may help reduce bloody stool following the procedure.

A prostate biopsy is essential for confirming prostate cancer. The transrectal approach, which is widely used today, is relatively simple but can cause complications such as hematuria and rectal bleeding. These symptoms usually improve on their own, but they can cause patients anxiety and discomfort. In rare cases, additional emergency treatment may be required.

The research team focused on hemostatic powder as a way to reduce bleeding-related complications. To assess its effectiveness, they conducted a randomized clinical trial involving 95 patients who underwent transrectal prostate biopsy. The patients were divided into a group treated with both hemostatic powder and povidone-iodine gauze and a control group treated with povidone-iodine gauze alone. The hemostatic powder used in the study was a topical hemostatic agent composed of carboxymethyl starch and calcium ions. It was designed to absorb blood and promote coagulation at bleeding sites.

The rate of bloody stool after the biopsy was 18.8% among patients treated with hemostatic powder. This was significantly lower than the 59.6% recorded in the control group, which used povidone-iodine gauze alone. However, there was no significant difference between the two groups in the rates of other complications, including infection, urinary retention, and transfusion. No serious adverse events were observed.

However, there was no significant difference between the two groups in the decrease in hemoglobin levels before and after the procedure, which was the primary endpoint. The research team explained, "Although the hemostatic powder was effective in reducing visible rectal bleeding, further research is needed to determine whether it actually reduces blood loss itself."

This study is significant because it confirmed the potential of a simple topical hemostatic method applied after transrectal prostate biopsy to reduce bleeding-related complications directly experienced by patients. It was also considered a practical study because it evaluated a method that can be easily applied in actual clinical practice.

Choi Se-young said, "Bleeding after a prostate biopsy is one of the complications that patients commonly worry about. This study confirmed that a hemostatic agent that can be applied relatively simply in clinical practice may help reduce rectal bleeding."

Kim Jung-hoon, the paper's first author, said, "This study developed a problem encountered in actual clinical practice into a research topic and validated it through a randomized clinical trial. We will continue expanding collaborative research between Chung-Ang University Hospital and Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital to build clinical evidence that provides tangible benefits to patients."

Meanwhile, Choi Se-young received the Published Paper Academic Award at the 39th Annual Meeting of The Korean Urological Oncology Society for the study titled "The Effectiveness of Topical Hemostatic Powder on Hemorrhagic Complications After Transrectal Prostate Biopsy: A Randomized Controlled Trial."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Se-young of the Department of Urology at Chung-Ang University Hospital, left, and Professor Kim Jung-hoon of the Department of Urology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.