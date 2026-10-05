Obesity: Look at Your Health Before the Number on the Scale

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the Chuseok holiday over and an autumn holiday period featuring National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day approaching, more people are spending time dining and eating out with family and acquaintances. As people eat more and drink more frequently than usual while becoming less active, many step on the scale after the holidays to check how their weight has changed.

However, there is no need to worry excessively about gaining a little weight or to focus solely on lowering the number on the scale. What matters is looking at overall health, including body-fat distribution, waist circumference, blood pressure and blood sugar, rather than weight alone. Kim Beom-su, head of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Seoul Metropolitan Seonam Hospital, emphasized, "Obesity is a chronic disease associated with various health problems that goes beyond simple weight gain, and it requires long-term management."

In South Korea, obesity is no longer an issue that affects only a small portion of the population. According to the 2024 South Korea Community Health Survey conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the adult obesity rate in South Korea was 34.4%, meaning that more than one in three adults is obese. That figure represents a significant increase from 26.3% in 2014.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also views obesity not simply as a condition of weighing too much, but as a chronic and relapsing disease caused by a combination of genetic and biological factors, eating habits, physical activity and living environments. This is why obesity should not be regarded solely as a matter of personal willpower or inadequate self-management.

◇ Health Risks Beyond the Numbers: Pay Attention to Abdominal Fat and Metabolic Syndrome

The number shown on the scale is not the only important factor in obesity. Excessive fat accumulation around the abdomen can increase insulin resistance and affect blood sugar control. It can also raise the likelihood of metabolic abnormalities such as high blood pressure and dyslipidemia. If these conditions persist, the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease may also increase.

For this reason, obesity needs to be considered alongside metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a condition in which several risk factors—including abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high triglycerides and low HDL cholesterol—occur together in one person. Even without noticeable symptoms, people with multiple overlapping risk factors need to take active steps to protect their future health.

Then why does obesity occur?

People often assume that they simply need to "eat less and exercise," but weight gain is not actually that simple. In addition to diet and physical activity, various factors—including genetics, sleep, stress, hormones and metabolism, medications and living environments—can have an impact. This is why people can gain different amounts of weight even when they have similar lifestyles.

Kim Beom-su cautioned, "Telling a person with obesity that they are that way because they lack willpower can oversimplify the cause of the problem. It is important to examine the reasons behind one's weight gain, any accompanying conditions and lifestyle habits, and to find a management approach suited to one's health status."

◇ Building Sustainable Habits Is Key Rather Than Pursuing Drastic Weight Loss

The foundation of obesity management is a healthy lifestyle. Rather than completely eliminating certain foods, people should consider their overall food intake and dietary composition. It is advisable to consume a balanced combination of vegetables, protein and an appropriate amount of carbohydrates, while reducing foods high in sugar and saturated fat, as well as excessive alcohol consumption.

There is also no need to overexert yourself from the start when exercising. Begin with everyday physical activities such as walking, gradually increase activity according to your health status, and practice regular sleep and stress management as well.

Above all, people should not focus solely on rapid weight loss. Extreme dietary restrictions or strenuous exercise may reduce weight temporarily, but they are difficult to sustain and can lead to muscle loss or weight regain. More important than how quickly weight is lost is maintaining an appropriate weight without harming one's health and reducing obesity-related health risks.

◇ Age-Specific Management and the Use of Medical Treatment

People who have difficulty controlling their weight despite improving their lifestyle, or who have health problems related to obesity, can seek help from medical professionals. After evaluating their health status and accompanying conditions, medical treatment such as medication may be considered if necessary. However, obesity treatment should be carried out over the long term alongside lifestyle management—including diet and physical activity—rather than relying on a single medication.

The goals of obesity management may also vary by age. For young adults, preventing weight gain through healthy eating habits and physical activity is important. Middle-aged adults should monitor their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol along with their weight. For older adults, it is important to manage healthy body composition while maintaining muscle mass and physical function, rather than simply trying to lose weight.

Kim Beom-su advised, "Healthy weight management does not begin with an elaborate plan. You can start with small changes in daily life, such as returning the increased food intake during the holidays to your usual level, walking short distances, avoiding late-night overeating and choosing water instead of sugary drinks. What matters is not practicing intensely for a few days, but developing healthy habits that can be sustained."

Obesity is not something to be ashamed of or hidden. It is a chronic disease that can affect anyone, and early detection and management can help reduce health risks. Rather than focusing only on the idea that "I need to lose weight," people should view obesity from the perspective of "How can I manage my health?"

The goal of a healthy life is not simply to become thinner, but to live everyday life in good health for as long as possible.

Kim Beom-su added, "Rather than fixating only on the number on the scale, let's also look at our overall health, including waist circumference, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. If you are concerned about obesity, it is better to check your health status and consult a medical professional if necessary than to start an overly restrictive diet on your own. Consistently continuing small lifestyle changes and appropriate medical management is the first step toward managing obesity in a healthy way and creating a healthier daily life."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Beom-su, department head

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.