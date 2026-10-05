Woman Gives Birth to Son at 58 and Daughter at 60: "In My Heart, I'm 28"

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[Sportschosun | Jang Jong-ho] A 60-year-old Chinese woman who recently gave birth to a daughter has drawn attention after saying she does not feel conscious of her age. She gave birth to a son at 58 and had a daughter just two years later. She reportedly decided to have another child after suffering the loss of her only child. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Ms. Zhang, a 60-year-old resident of Zhumadian, Henan Province, gave birth to a daughter by cesarean section at a hospital on September 17. The baby weighed approximately 2.8 kilograms at birth, and both the mother and child were reportedly in good health.

The latest birth attracted even more attention because Zhang had given birth to a son at the same hospital just two years earlier. She had her first son in May 2024 at the age of 58. The medical staff who performed the procedure at the time said, "It is extremely rare for a woman to have her first child at 58 and give birth again at 60."

◇ Overcoming the Pain of Losing Her Only Child: "I Hope the Children Can Rely on Each Other"

Zhang's decision to have another child at such a late age was rooted in the pain of losing a family member.

Zhang and her husband originally had an only child, but they suffered the loss of their child about four years ago. After spending a long time coping with the psychological trauma, the couple decided to have another child and welcomed their first son in 2024.

This time, Zhang decided to become pregnant again because she wanted her son to have a younger sibling rather than grow up alone, so the two children could rely on each other. She explained her decision by saying, "We wanted the children to be there for each other even as we grew older."

Her husband initially opposed having another child. He was concerned that his wife's advanced age could lead to health problems during pregnancy and childbirth. However, Zhang reportedly remained determined, telling her husband that she was healthy.

◇ Determined to Raise Her Children, Drawing on Her Parents' Longevity

Despite the concerned looks from those around her, Zhang did not pay much attention to them.

Speaking about her age, Zhang expressed confidence in her health, saying, "To me, I'm still 28." She also cited her parents' longevity as evidence of her own health: her father lived to be 100, while her 94-year-old mother still has good eyesight and hearing and is healthy enough to climb stairs on her own.

Zhang said she believed she could live as long as her parents and expressed her intention to raise both children responsibly until they grow up, complete their education and become adults.

Local reports did not disclose the specific method by which Zhang became pregnant. Therefore, it has not been confirmed whether she conceived naturally or used fertility treatment or assisted reproductive technology such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.