Russian Researcher in Her 20s Dies; 200 Quarantined Over Suspected Plague as United States Monitors Situation

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The United States government is closely monitoring the case of a female researcher in her 20s who worked at a disease-control research institute in Siberia, Russia, and died of an unknown cause.

Some have speculated that the researcher died from the Black Death caused by plague, while Russian authorities maintain that she died of "pneumonia of unknown cause."

The Black Death is a fatal infectious disease caused by infection with plague bacteria. More than 20 million people are reported to have died in the Black Death pandemic that swept across Europe in the mid-14th century.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, A, a 28-year-old woman working at a disease-control research institute in Irkutsk, Siberia, broke a test tube containing the pathogen that causes pneumonic plague during an experiment on September 25, local time. Her condition subsequently worsened, and although she was hospitalized, she died on October 2.

The possibility that she had contracted plague was subsequently raised. Because pneumonic plague can be transmitted from person to person, authorities began contact tracing and medical monitoring.

According to local reports, about 200 people were identified as having come into contact with A, and many of them are being monitored at hospitals or separate facilities. Quarantine measures were also imposed on the hospital's inpatient wards. Irkutsk Oblast authorities said that none of the contacts had shown symptoms of infection to date and that their test results were negative.

Some hospitals strengthened preventive disease-control measures, while one factory in the area made mask-wearing mandatory.

The controversy has grown as discrepancies have emerged between the authorities' explanations and some media reports. Some Russian and foreign media outlets have speculated that A died after contracting plague, but Russian health authorities have officially used the term "pneumonia of unknown cause."

The United States is also monitoring the situation.

Axios, a U.S. political news outlet, reported on the 4th, citing a Trump administration official, that the White House was gathering information about suspected plague cases reported in Russia and considering possible responses. The official said the administration was aware of the situation, monitoring developments and evaluating potential response options.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium "Yersinia pestis." It can be transmitted through bites from infected fleas or contact with infected tissue, as well as through respiratory secretions from patients with pneumonic plague.

Pneumonic plague is considered the most dangerous form of plague. Its incubation period can be very short, and symptoms may include fever, chills, headache and muscle pain, as well as breathing difficulties and coughing. The disease can worsen rapidly if left untreated, but the chances of recovery are high when it is diagnosed early and appropriate antibiotic treatment is started.

The WHO explains that it is important to isolate patients suspected of having pneumonic plague and to trace and monitor their contacts. It recommends that medical personnel use appropriate personal protective equipment and that preventive antibiotics be considered for close contacts.

The Black Death that swept through Europe in the past has made the word plague evoke images of a massive infectious disease outbreak. Today, however, plague can be treated with antibiotics. The WHO also says that the chances of recovery are high when plague is diagnosed and treated early.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.