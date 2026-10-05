"Migrant Mothers Face No Higher Risk of Obstetric Complications Than Women Born in Korea"

A comparison of the risks of major obstetric complications among migrant mothers and women born in Korea.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] There has long been a perception that "migrant mothers are a high-risk group." However, a nationwide analysis found that migrant women living in Korea do not face a higher risk of major obstetric complications than women born in Korea.

A research team led by Professor Lee Seung-mi of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Seoul National University Hospital, including Professor Kim Ji-hoe, and a team led by Professor Lee Jin-yong of the Department of Health Policy and Management at Seoul National University College of Medicine, including researcher Lee Bo-mi, analyzed Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) claims data on 202,690 deliveries in Korea in 2022. They said the analysis confirmed these findings.

Previous studies from other countries have reported that migrant women face higher risks of maternal mortality and complications because of language and cultural barriers as well as economic vulnerability. South Korea, however, provides health insurance coverage to registered foreign nationals and operates support programs related to pregnancy and childbirth.

The researchers defined foreign women registered under Korea's resident registration system as "migrant women." They then analyzed their use of prenatal care and their risk of major obstetric complications within this institutional environment.

The study defined major obstetric complications as preeclampsia and eclampsia, gestational hypertension, gestational diabetes, placenta previa, placental abruption, dystocia, preterm birth, perineal lacerations, and obstetric hemorrhage.

Over the past decade, the total number of deliveries in Korea nearly halved, falling from 405,784 in 2013 to 202,690 in 2022. The proportion of all deliveries involving migrant women rose from 4.04% in 2013 to 6.26% in 2020 before declining to 5.31% in 2022, or 10,772 deliveries.

The analysis found that 24.1% of migrant women and 25.9% of women born in Korea experienced at least one major obstetric complication during pregnancy or childbirth. In other words, about 25 in every 100 mothers were affected, with no substantial difference between the two groups.

The researchers then adjusted for conditions that could affect the results, including age, type of health coverage, area of residence, and use of prenatal care. After the adjustment, migrant women had an approximately 9% lower risk of major obstetric complications than women born in Korea. By condition, their risk of gestational hypertension, which involves elevated blood pressure during pregnancy, was about 36% lower, while their risk of dystocia, or difficult labor, was about 18% lower.

However, these differences were pronounced among mothers younger than 35, while no difference was found between the two groups among mothers aged 35 or older. This means that as age increased, the risk of complications became similar regardless of whether the mother was a migrant woman.

The characteristics of the two groups also differed somewhat. Migrant mothers had an average age of 30.5, about 2.5 years younger than women born in Korea, whose average age was 33.0. Their cesarean-section rate was 49.5%, lower than the 56.3% rate among women born in Korea. Migrant mothers received prenatal care an average of 15 times during pregnancy, somewhat fewer than the 18 visits among women born in Korea, but nearly twice the minimum of eight visits recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, the proportion of mothers who received prenatal care fewer than nine times was higher among migrant women, at 10.1%, than among women born in Korea, at 2.1%.

Professor Lee Seung-mi of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Seoul National University Hospital said, "Unlike previous studies from various countries, migrant women in Korea were not found to face a higher risk of major obstetric complications than women born in Korea." She added, "This suggests that Korea's universal health coverage may have served as an important protective foundation."

Professor Lee Jin-yong of Seoul National University College of Medicine stated, "Policy efforts are needed not only to provide health insurance coverage but also to ensure that migrant women can obtain the information they need from early pregnancy and receive continuous care without barriers related to language, culture, work, or caregiving conditions."

The study, which was conducted with support from projects of the Ministry of Science and ICT, the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), and the Institute for Information and Communications Technology Planning and Evaluation (IITP), among others, was published in the latest online edition of the international public health journal Archives of Public Health.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professors Lee Seung-mi (left) and Lee Jin-yong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.