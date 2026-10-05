"Brain hemorrhage while having sex with female colleague"—married man left in a vegetative state loses his job; dismissal upheld

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 40s who collapsed from a brain hemorrhage while having an inappropriate relationship with a female colleague and was left in a vegetative state has been dismissed for violating the company's employment rules.

The man's family demanded approximately 77 million won in compensation from the company, but a court ruled that the company's dismissal procedure was lawful.

According to Chengdu Business Daily and other Chinese media outlets, Mr. Jang, a married man living in Shahe City, Hebei Province, suffered sudden symptoms of a brain hemorrhage while having sex with a female colleague at around 10 p.m. on January 22, 2024. He underwent surgery at a hospital but ultimately remained in a vegetative state.

About a month and a half later, on March 9, the company decided to terminate Mr. Jang's employment contract. The company cited his serious violation of its basic workplace rules and regulations.

Mr. Jang's mother applied for labor arbitration as her son's legal representative. She argued that terminating his employment contract while he was hospitalized was unfair and demanded payment of social insurance premiums for 11 months of sick leave, illness-related benefits, medical subsidies, and compensation for unfair dismissal. The total amount claimed exceeded 383,000 yuan, or approximately 77 million won.

The company, however, countered that Mr. Jang's inappropriate relationship with a female colleague constituted a serious violation of company rules. The company's employment rules reportedly stipulated that an employment contract could be terminated if an employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a colleague of the opposite sex during their employment.

On January 4 this year, the labor arbitration agency ordered the company to pay Mr. Jang 9,764.98 yuan, approximately 2 million won, in sick-leave wages for the period from January 23 to March 12, 2024. It rejected the rest of the claims.

Mr. Jang's mother subsequently filed a lawsuit with the court.

The court ruled that the company's termination of Mr. Jang's employment contract was not unlawful. It determined that the fact that he was receiving treatment for an illness did not exempt him from responsibility for seriously violating company rules.

Accordingly, the court rejected Mr. Jang's side's claims for compensation for unfair dismissal and payment of medical subsidies.

However, the court found that the company was obligated to pay his wages for the sick-leave period and ordered it to pay a total of 11,159.98 yuan, approximately 2.25 million won.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.