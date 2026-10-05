"It Feels Like Stool Is Stuck in the Anus"—Thought to Be Constipation, but Women Are Often the Ones Affected

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "It feels as though stool is stuck near the anus and won't come out." "I can only pass stool with difficulty when I press on my buttocks or perineum." "I can have a bowel movement only if I use a finger to press on the vaginal area." "When it's severe, I've even inserted a finger to remove the stool myself."

Jeong Seong-woo, chief of surgery at Incheon Sejong Hospital, said these were things female patients often confided in when they visited the surgical clinic complaining of difficulty with bowel movements. He added that most considered the problem severe chronic constipation and took laxatives for years or repeatedly used enemas out of habit.

However, if stool has reached the rectum but cannot be fully evacuated, doctors should suspect a pelvic floor defecatory disorder, including rectocele (Rectocele), rather than simple constipation.

Jeong Seong-woo explained, "Because a rectocele does not cause tissue to protrude outside the anus, patients can easily mistake it for simple constipation." He added, "It is one of the most common pelvic floor disorders, occurring primarily in women."

A rectocele occurs when the tissue supporting the area between the rectum and vagina weakens, causing the front wall of the rectum to bulge into the vagina like a pouch. It develops when the muscles and tissues supporting the lower pelvis weaken due to pregnancy and childbirth, aging, chronic constipation, or the habit of straining excessively during bowel movements.

The problem is that when a rectocele develops, stool descending into the rectum becomes trapped in the pouch-like space created by the bulge. As a result, stool cannot pass smoothly out of the anus, causing a defecatory disorder in which it feels stuck. This is why patients report the unusual symptom that "stool gets stuck at the end and won't come out," unlike with ordinary constipation.

The condition is especially difficult to recognize because the anus may appear structurally normal, with no tissue protruding outward as occurs with hemorrhoids or rectal prolapse. Consequently, many patients endure the discomfort while repeatedly performing a specific maneuver to have a bowel movement: pressing on the vaginal area or perineum with their hands.

Jeong Seong-woo emphasized, "When a rectocele creates a space where stool can remain, patients press on the vaginal area to support the bulging tissue or apply pressure to the perineum to help with bowel movements." He continued, "If this behavior of using one's hands to have a bowel movement is repeated, a structural problem in the pelvic floor—not simple constipation—must be suspected."

Not everyone diagnosed with a rectocele requires surgery. If symptoms are mild, conservative treatment—including appropriate medication, dietary changes, and correction of bowel habits—is performed first.

However, if symptoms are severe or defecatory problems persist despite conservative treatment, the structure of the pelvic floor and rectum, as well as movement during bowel movements, is accurately evaluated through tests including magnetic resonance defecography (MR defecography) before surgery is considered. When surgery is necessary, the prolapsed rectum or pelvic organs are restored to and secured in their normal positions. In recent years, procedures have been performed using laparoscopy or the da Vinci SP surgical system for single-port robotic surgery, minimizing the size of the incisions.

Jeong, chief of surgery, urged, "Patients with pelvic floor disorders often hide their symptoms for a long time out of shame or embarrassment." He added, "Even if nothing protrudes from the anus, you should seek an accurate diagnosis from a specialist if stool does not pass easily, you have to press on a particular area with your hand during bowel movements, or you repeatedly experience 'a feeling that something is falling out from below.'"

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Jeong Seong-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.