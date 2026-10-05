Hyundai Department Store Delivers KRW 300 Million in Donations for Nepal Flood Victims... Adds Event Proceeds to Customer Donation Points Through Matching Grant

◇The donation handover ceremony for Nepal flood recovery was held at Habitat for Humanity Korea's headquarters in Jung District, Seoul, on the 2nd. Pictured are Yang Myeong-seong, executive director in charge of sales

Hyundai Department Store donated KRW 300 million to Habitat for Humanity Korea to support recovery efforts in areas affected by the massive floods in Nepal and the reconstruction of housing facilities.

The donation was funded by adding proceeds from offline events to contributions raised through a voluntary customer fundraising campaign.

First, 14,266 customers donated 50 million points from their balances through the "Emergency Fundraising for the Massive Floods in Nepal" campaign, held on the Hyundai Department Store Group's integrated membership H.Point app from August 28 to September 13. Each point is worth KRW 1. Hyundai Department Store matched the total amount donated by customers, raising KRW 100 million through the matching grant program. The company also raised an additional KRW 200 million in proceeds from a fashion merchandise discount event held at department stores and outlet locations nationwide from the 4th to the 10th of last month under the theme "Let's Join Efforts to Help Nepal Flood Victims."

Jung Ji-young, president of Hyundai Department Store, said, "We were able to deliver the donation thanks to customers who shared the points they had accumulated in their daily lives and came together in support of the relief effort."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.