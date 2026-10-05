17,557 People Living with HIV in South Korea; 43.5% Are Aged 50 or Older... "Prevention and Support Laws Need to Be Revised"

Provided by the office of Rep. Seo Mihwa

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho, Reporter] Advances in treatment have enabled more people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) to survive for extended periods. However, concerns have been raised that the current Prevention of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Act remains focused solely on the prevention and control of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

According to data submitted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) to Seo Mihwa of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly and the Democratic Party of Korea, a total of 17,557 Korean nationals living with HIV were alive in South Korea as of 2025. This figure does not represent newly infected people that year, but the number of reported people living with HIV who were still alive at the end of 2025.

The number of people living with HIV in South Korea rose steadily from 7,678 in 2012. Experts cautioned that the figure should not be simply interpreted as a sharp increase in new infections. It reflects the reality that advances in treatment have made long-term survival possible for people who take their medication consistently. In fact, the number of newly reported cases among Korean and foreign nationals combined declined from 1,223 in 2019 to 927 in 2025.

These developments have prompted calls for a shift in the HIV policy paradigm. Rather than focusing solely on diagnosis and disease management, policies should support people living with HIV in continuing treatment throughout their lives and maintaining healthy lives in their communities.

The aging of people living with HIV is also accelerating noticeably. As of 2025, 7,632 people aged 50 or older accounted for 43.5% of the total, while 3,831 people aged 60 or older accounted for 21.8%. In particular, the number of people aged 70 or older more than doubled, rising 106.4% from 595 in 2019 to 1,228 in 2025. This is why HIV policy must go beyond basic prevention and treatment-cost support to cover long-term medication adherence, chronic disease management, mental health, prevention of social isolation, caregiving and long-term care, housing, and independent living across the life course.

Meanwhile, the number of people living with HIV receiving treatment at medical institutions increased from 13,767 in 2020 to 16,502 in 2024. However, this figure is based on health insurance claims data, using HIV as the primary diagnosis and antiretroviral prescriptions as the criteria, and therefore differs somewhat from the number of surviving people living with HIV based on reported data.

Experts emphasized the need to clearly distinguish between HIV and AIDS. A person living with HIV carries the virus, while AIDS refers to a condition in which immune function declines after infection and symptoms such as opportunistic infections appear. When treatment begins at the appropriate time and medication is taken consistently, the virus can be suppressed and people can continue living normal daily lives. It has also been medically established that when the virus remains at undetectable levels, it cannot be transmitted through sexual contact—a principle known as Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U).

Seo Mihwa pointed out that the current law is still titled the Prevention of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Act.

Although the law contains some provisions for protection and support, its basic framework and perspective focus on preventing AIDS and managing people living with HIV. This limits the government's ability to clearly define its responsibility for supporting their treatment and daily lives.

According to Seo Mihwa, the KDCA currently provides support for HIV medical expenses, counseling programs at medical institutions, long-term care and caregiving, and shelter operations. However, as of 2026, there is only one shelter for people living with HIV in the entire country, located in Daegu. Most support programs also depend on individual project budgets rather than legally guaranteed rights, making them unstable.

The number of medical institutions participating in counseling programs for people living with HIV increased from 26 in 2019 to 32 in June 2026, while the counseling participation rate rose from 65.0% to 71.1%. However, only 45 counseling nurses had been assigned as of 2026. In 2025, each counseling nurse was responsible for an average of 297 people living with HIV, creating an excessive workload. Moreover, 23 of the 32 participating institutions had only one counseling nurse assigned.

Kwon Tae-yoon, a director of the incorporated association Hamkke Seobom, said, "For people living with HIV, growing older means confronting firsthand the issues of caregiving, long-term care, and support—not just treatment. Because the rejection and exclusion experienced in this process are too difficult for individuals to bear alone, laws and support systems must be overhauled so that people living with HIV can live as equal members of their communities."

Seo Mihwa therefore argued that the current Prevention of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Act should be completely revised and provisionally renamed the Act on the Prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Support for People Living with HIV.

She explained that the revised bill should include: a clear distinction between HIV and AIDS; explicit recognition of the health and treatment rights of people living with HIV; links to treatment after diagnosis and support for continued medication; psychological and mental health support; long-term care, caregiving, housing, and independent-living support for older people living with HIV; a ban on discrimination in medical care and access to social services; protection of personal information; and guarantees for epidemiological surveys and participation in policymaking.

Seo Mihwa said, "Although the number of people living with HIV is increasing and the population is aging, laws and policies remain stuck in an outdated view that treats them as subjects of management and control. We must transition to a legal framework that supports not only prevention, but also treatment, daily life, caregiving, and independent living from multiple angles."

She added, "Prevention and support for people living with HIV are by no means conflicting goals. Guaranteeing their health rights and dignity so that they can undergo testing and receive treatment without fear of stigma and discrimination is the most effective and humane form of prevention."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Mihwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.