30,000 Citizens Join the 2026 Korean Dream Hangang Festival, Culminating in an Autumn Night Fireworks Show Themed "Light of Unification"

At the 2026 Korean Dream Hangang Festival held at Ttukseom Hangang Park on the 3rd, Lara Benito, the orchestra, Lara Benito, Jeon Hyang-jin and Ahn Se Kwon perform. Photo courtesy of the Korean Dream Hangang Festival

Hyun Jin Preston Moon, global chairman of the Global Peace Foundation, delivers a keynote address at the 2026 Korean Dream Hangang Festival. Photo courtesy of the Korean Dream Hangang Festival Organizing Committee

Some 30,000 citizens came together as one while reflecting on the meaning of unification.

The 2026 Korean Dream Hangang Festival, themed "Beyond the Miracle on the Han River, Toward Peace and Unification," was held on the 3rd at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Seoul. The event was attended by 140 experts on the Korean Peninsula from 22 countries who had participated in the International Forum on One Korea, along with festival chairman Kim Chung-hwan, Seo In-taek, chair of the overall executive committee, Baek Seung-joo, standing adviser to People Practicing Unification, Jang Man-soon, chair of the Committee of Ten Million Separated Families, Kim Yong-in, former president of the Korean Association of Retired Police Officers, Ahn Chan-il, chairman of the World North Korea Research Center, Lee Hee-beom, standing representative of the Korea NGO Alliance, Monk Eungcheon, head of the General Affairs Council of Daehan Bulgyo Hogukjong, Kang Chol-hwan, head of the North Korea Strategy Center (NKSC), Kenneth Bae, head of New Korea Foundation International, other leaders from various sectors in Korea and abroad, and more than 30,000 citizens.

In his keynote address, Hyun Jin Preston Moon emphasized, "Unification is not a task for the government alone; it is a historic mission that all citizens must realize with a sense of ownership." He added, "A unified Korea should become a country where the people of North and South Korea live together and that contributes to peace and prosperity around the world."

He continued, "At a time when North Korea denies unification and defines South Korea as an enemy state, we must not repeat past approaches toward North Korea." He also said, "We must establish a unification strategy suited to the international environment and send the people of North Korea a clear message that the Republic of Korea has not abandoned unification."

Hyun Jin Preston Moon, the performers and the choir sing songs including 'Our Wish Is Unification' to bring the festival to its finale. Photo courtesy of the Korean Dream Hangang Festival Organizing Committee

In his welcoming remarks, festival chairman Kim Chung-hwan urged citizens to continue participating, saying, "No matter how difficult the reality of division may be, our belief in and determination to achieve peaceful unification must never stop."

The festival was designed to allow citizens to experience the meaning of unification firsthand and connect through culture and the arts. At the experience programs, participants reflected on one another's feelings through the family thermometer at 'Family, the First Classroom of Love' and generation-specific promise cards at 'Deep-Rooted Family Tree.' They played a global family culture matching game at 'Families of the World, Different Forms, Same Hearts' and enjoyed traditional games at 'Family Playground, Fun Because We Are Together.'

At 'The Voice of the Family,' participants explored family-friendly policies and artwork centered on families. At the 'The Korean Dream Begins with Family' booth, they shared family stories and commitments to unification.

Part 2 featured the Grand Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Seo Hoon, as well as soprano Soon Young Kim, tenor Ahn Se Kwon, North Korean defector singer Jeon Hyang-jin, Spanish singer Lara Benito, Phantom Friends, the Noi Choir and the History Children's Choir.

The Taekwonship Heroes perform a taekwondo flash mob. Photo courtesy of the Korean Dream Hangang Festival Organizing Committee

The performers and citizens then sang 'My Country, My People' and 'Our Wish Is Unification' together, sharing their hopes for unification. A fireworks show themed 'Light of Unification' lit up the night sky over the Han River and brought the festival to a close.

Reporter Min Chang-ki huelva@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.