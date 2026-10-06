Trail Running Craze Sweeps Forest Trails... Outdoor Industry Steps Up Experiential Marketing with Academies and Races Beyond Expanding Product Lines

As runners who once raced along urban asphalt move into the mountains and forest trails in search of new courses and experiences, trail running is drawing attention as a new outdoor culture.

The outdoor industry is also expanding its trail-running product lines while strengthening experiential marketing through academies, races and communities.

The trail-running market continues to grow rapidly. According to market researcher Mordor Intelligence, the global trail-running shoe market is estimated to reach $9.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 6.67% through 2031, reaching $12.51 billion. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to post the fastest growth during the same period, expanding by an average of 7.82% annually. The domestic market is also showing signs of expansion. An analysis of running-related consumption and social data by the Shinhan Card Big Data Research Institute found that mentions of "trail running" increased by 76.2% in the first half of 2025 compared with the first half of 2023.

People in their 20s and 30s are believed to have played a major role in driving this trend. While hiking was once viewed as a leisure activity mainly associated with middle-aged and older people, trail running is now evolving into a trendy outdoor sport. Running against the backdrop of the scenic mountains and coastlines of Gangwon State and Jeju Province has become content that strongly appeals to younger people familiar with short-form social media videos and online check-in culture.

Trail running requires techniques and equipment different from those used in road running because it involves navigating uneven terrain, including uphill and downhill sections as well as rocks and dirt. In response, companies in the sector are rolling out programs that combine education and hands-on experiences for beginners. Alongside expanding trail-running product lines, brands are using races, athlete teams, academies, classes and communities to let consumers experience their technical capabilities and expertise firsthand.

◇ View of the Kolon Sport booth at UTMB. Photo courtesy of Kolon Sport

◇ An Gi-hyun of "KOLON Athletes" competing in the OCC event at "UTMB Mont-Blanc 2026." Photo courtesy of Kolon Sport

Kolon Sport is strengthening its trail-running expertise through its athlete team and races. After launching the "KOLON Athletes" team this year, the company held its own trail-running race in South Korea and plans to host its first overseas trail-running event, "KOLON TRAIL RUN BHUTAN 2026," in Bhutan from the 28th to the 31st. It is also sending athletes to the world-renowned trail-running event UTMB Mont-Blanc and operating a booth there to showcase its expertise on the global stage. By linking athletes' field experience to product development while expanding its trail-running product line, Kolon Sport is targeting the market through an approach that brings together products, athletes and races.

◇ Jisub Kim of The North Face Athletes Team wearing "Vectiv Enduris 4." Photo courtesy of The North Face

◇ Jisub Kim of The North Face Athletes Team wearing "Offtrail Ultra." Photo courtesy of The North Face

The North Face is also expanding its trail-running product line while focusing on spreading the related culture through its own race and athlete team. In addition to organizing its own trail-running race, "TNF 100 Korea," the company is working to expand the trail-running ecosystem by discovering and supporting professional athletes through The North Face Athletes Team. Recently, it introduced new products from its "Trail Running Collection," developed through extensive field testing by athletes affiliated with The North Face globally, strengthening its lineup for everyone from beginners to professional runners. Rather than focusing solely on product sales, the company is combining race sponsorships with athlete development to deliver field-tested experience and expertise to consumers.

◇ BLACKYAK X Suunto Trail Running Class. Photo courtesy of BLACKYAK

BLACKYAK operates outdoor academy programs centered on locations such as its Basecamp Cheonggyesan multi-purpose cultural venue. At the "BLACKYAK X Suunto Trail Running Class" held with global sports-watch brand Suunto last summer, participants ran an approximately 8-kilometer course around Cheonggyesan, learning uphill and downhill techniques as well as race management skills while trying out sports watches. This month, the company will host an overseas academy, the "BLACKYAK X NOL Great Wall Trail Running Challenge," with NOL, operated by Nol Universe. The event will take place for three days from October 16 at the Jinshanling Great Wall in Chengde City, Hebei Province, China, with a total of 100 participants.

Salomon is using its Seochon store in Seoul as a hub for the trail-running community. Through regular "Trail Run Club" sessions, it offers programs tailored to different skill levels, from beginners to experienced runners, allowing participants to run mountain courses together and share their running experiences. The company has expanded the store's role beyond a place to sell products into a venue for real sporting experiences.

Mammut is also continuing community-based activities, serving as the title sponsor of the "WONJU MAMMUT MOUNTAIN RACE" while operating the trail-running crew "MAMMUT TRAIL CREW." Rather than limiting its brand exposure to one-off appearances through races, the company is expanding its points of contact with consumers through the crew's activities.

An industry official said, "Because it is difficult to convey a brand's expertise in trail running through product descriptions alone, having brands operate courses themselves and provide education and communities is effective in building relationships with consumers. Competition to showcase brand expertise through various experiential content, including races, academies and crews, alongside expanded product lines, will continue."

Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.