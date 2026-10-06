A Sudden “Pfft” During a Councillor’s Remarks... “Fartgate” Controversy Rocks Local Council

The councillor identified as the source of the fart sound. Photo: YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A local councillor in the United Kingdom has come under fire amid allegations that they farted into a microphone aimed at a fellow councillor who was speaking. Nearby councillors burst out laughing at the sudden sound, and after another councillor publicly raised the issue, the incident came to be known as “Fartgate.”

According to the Daily Star and other local media outlets, a loud fart sound suddenly came from a microphone at around 6 p.m. local time on the 1st, during a council meeting in Blackburn, Lancashire, England. Nearby councillors, who realized what had caused the sound, could not hold back their laughter.

According to local reports, Councillor A was identified as the person responsible for the sound.

However, it has not been officially confirmed whether the councillor actually farted into the microphone.

The uproar continued even after the meeting took a brief recess. After the meeting resumed, independent councillor B directly referred to the earlier incident and strongly criticized the councillors’ meeting etiquette and conduct.

Councillor B said that noise and inappropriate remarks had continued during speeches at recent council meetings and that fellow councillors should respect one another’s positions. B added that what they found particularly objectionable was someone thrusting their backside toward their microphone and farting, calling it behavior more suited to children. B went on to say that such conduct must not be repeated and urged the leadership of each political party to discuss the matter separately and restore order in the council chamber. B also publicly expressed displeasure, saying that anyone with digestive problems could use the restroom at the end of the council chamber hallway.

The incident has become a topic of discussion in the United Kingdom, where it is being referred to as “Fartgate.”

Critical comments have continued to appear online, including, “Politics should never be entrusted to people who act like amateurs,” “The person responsible should take responsibility and resign,” “It could genuinely have been an accident,” and “All you hear at council meetings is nonsense and the sound of wind.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.