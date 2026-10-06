Brain-Stimulating Transparent OLED Glasses Developed, Opening a Path to Preventing and Managing Alzheimer's Disease in Everyday Life

Results of light stimulation under four conditions combining transparent and opaque OLED glasses with the presence or absence of ambient light. Changes in gamma-wave activity were most pronounced when transparent OLED

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Glasses have been developed that could help prevent and manage Alzheimer's disease through brain stimulation in everyday life.

A joint research team led by Ki Woong Kim, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and Seunghyup Yoo, a professor in the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), has developed transparent OLED smart glasses that stimulate the brain while allowing users to see their surroundings normally. The team subsequently confirmed changes in brain activity through a clinical study and published the findings in the international journal Science Advances.

Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain disorder in which communication between various regions of the brain weakens as the disease progresses, accompanied by changes in gamma-wave activity associated with cognitive function. Gamma waves are high-frequency brain waves that appear when the brain processes information and connects different regions, and they are associated with cognitive functions such as memory and attention. Because of these characteristics, researchers have continued to explore the use of artificial gamma-wave stimulation to improve cognitive function. After studies showed that simply viewing light flickering at a specific frequency could induce gamma-wave activity without surgery or other procedures, the approach has attracted attention as a noninvasive method of brain stimulation.

One approach involved attaching OLED panels to glasses to provide light stimulation. However, because the panels were opaque and obstructed the wearer's vision, users had to sit in a dark room and receive the stimulation, making it difficult to use the glasses alongside everyday activities.

The research team therefore developed transparent OLED smart glasses that provide light stimulation while allowing users to see their surroundings normally. The glasses have a light transmittance of 75% and screen luminance uniformity of more than 90%, meaning that users can see their surroundings as usual while wearing them.

The team then conducted a clinical study involving 20 healthy adults. Participants received light stimulation under four conditions combining transparent and opaque OLED glasses with the presence or absence of ambient light, and the researchers compared changes in brain activity before and after stimulation.

The analysis showed that changes in gamma-wave activity were most pronounced when participants wore the transparent OLED glasses in the presence of ambient light. Signals generated by the light stimulation were also transmitted most actively from the occipital lobe, the rear region of the brain responsible for vision, to the frontal lobe, the front region associated with cognitive function. The findings indicate that light stimulation may influence changes in brain functions related to cognition and suggest that the technology could eventually be developed for the prevention and management of Alzheimer's disease.

The study also confirmed the convenience needed to develop the technology into a brain-stimulation device for everyday use. Participants reported experiencing the least glare and eye fatigue when they wore the transparent OLED glasses in the presence of ambient light.

The study is significant because it implemented technology capable of stimulating the brain during everyday activities with a wearable device. The research team plans to expand the study to patients with mild cognitive impairment and early-stage Alzheimer's disease to assess changes in cognitive function, safety, and the feasibility of real-world use.

Ki Woong Kim, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, said, "As Alzheimer's disease progresses and weakens communication between various regions of the brain, a new approach capable of continuously stimulating brain function is needed." He added, "This study is encouraging because it implemented gamma-wave stimulation in a form that can be used alongside everyday life and confirmed changes occurring in the actual brain."

He continued, "Going forward, we will develop the technology into a method that enables people to receive continuous brain stimulation simply by wearing the glasses, without visiting a hospital or using specialized equipment." Seunghyup Yoo, a professor in the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at KAIST, stated, "This study is significant because it implemented a wearable device that uses transparent OLED technology to maintain visibility while reliably delivering gamma waves." He added, "We will continue our research so that display technology can expand beyond simply conveying information into medical fields such as brain stimulation."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Ki Woong Kim, professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital; Seunghyup Yoo, professor in the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at KAIST; Park Ye-seung,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.