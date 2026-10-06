National University Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Stays at 56.4%; Surgeries Down by 50,000 from Two Years Ago

Source: Office of lawmaker Seo Mihwa

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Bed occupancy rates and surgery volumes at regional national university hospitals, which plunged in the aftermath of the conflict between the medical community and the government, have yet to return to previous levels even after the conflict was brought to an end. Concerns are growing that the weakened medical care capacity of these key public healthcare institutions, which are responsible for regional critical and essential medical services, could persist for an extended period.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to Seo Mihwa, a member of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee from the Democratic Party of Korea, the average bed occupancy rate at nine national university hospitals plunged from 73.6% in 2023 to 56.4% in 2024 and remained at 56.4% in 2025. This was a decline of 17.3 percentage points from 2023, meaning that more than four out of every 10 beds were effectively vacant.

The decline was also evident across individual hospitals. Compared with 2023, the bed occupancy rate at Chungbuk National University Hospital fell from 77.2% to 47.4% in 2025, a drop of 29.8 percentage points—the largest decline. It was followed by Gyeongsang National University Hospital, down 22.5 percentage points; KNUH, down 20.4 percentage points; Chonnam National University Hospital, down 19.3 percentage points; and Kangwon National University Hospital, down 17.0 percentage points. Jeju National University Hospital also saw its rate fall by 8.7 percentage points, from 80.7% to 72.0%, but it was the only one of the nine hospitals to maintain an occupancy rate in the 70% range. Major national university hospitals declared emergency management and introduced self-help measures, but these efforts apparently fell short of restoring their reduced volume of medical care.

The number of surgeries has also been slow to recover after its sharp decline. The number of surgeries performed at 10 national university hospitals, including Seoul National University Hospital, fell 33.6% from 193,213 in 2023 to 128,231 in 2024. It partially recovered to 145,810 in 2025, but remained 24.5% below the 2023 level. By June 2026, the figure had reached only 89,804, indicating that surgical capacity is returning to normal only slowly.

National university hospitals are key public healthcare institutions responsible for critical, emergency, and essential medical services in their regions. However, bed occupancy rates and surgery volumes have failed to rebound even since 2025, when the conflict between the medical community and the government came to an end, deepening concerns that gaps in regional essential medical care will persist.

Meanwhile, in August this year, responsibility for national university hospitals was transferred from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. In June, the MOHW announced its vision for the "Comprehensive Development Direction for National University Hospitals to Strengthen Regional, Essential, and Public Healthcare," outlining plans to strengthen the hospitals' medical care, research, education, and public policy functions and enhance their capacity to provide definitive treatment for critical and essential cases in their regions.

Lawmaker Seo Mihwa stressed, "The medical care capacity of national university hospitals, which has been weakened by the conflict between the medical community and the government and gaps in regional healthcare, must be restored as soon as possible." She urged, "The MOHW must strengthen practical support measures, including expanding staffing and medical care infrastructure, so that national university hospitals can fulfill their role as public healthcare institutions responsible for essential medical services in their regions."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Lawmaker Seo Mihwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.