KCC GLASS's Home CC Unveils High-Insulation Premium Window System, Home CC Window ONE VILAZ

Courtesy of KCC GLASS

As heat waves and cold spells become more frequent due to climate change, interest is growing in highly insulated window systems that improve energy efficiency in residential spaces.

Home CC, KCC GLASS's interior design brand, has introduced Home CC Window ONE VILAZ, a premium window system that combines residential double low-E glass with a highly insulated frame to meet this market demand.

Home CC Window ONE VILAZ features VILAZ, double low-E glass developed by KCC GLASS for residential use, along with the highly insulated Home CC Window ONE frame.

Double low-E glass is made by applying two silver coating layers to the glass surface. This allows visible light to pass through while reducing heat transfer in the solar and infrared ranges.

KCC GLASS developed VILAZ for residential window systems by improving the durability and processability of its dual silver coating layers.

Insulation technology was also applied to the frame. A dual-chamber structure was built into both sides of the window sash, while double mohair weatherstripping was added to the window frame to reduce heat loss and the inflow of outside air.

The double windows for balconies in Home CC Window ONE VILAZ meet the Grade 1 window energy-efficiency rating.

An industry official said, "As extreme weather, including heat waves and cold spells, becomes commonplace and the burden of heating and cooling costs increases, interest in energy-efficient window systems is growing. We will continue to broaden consumers' choices by offering products that combine high insulation performance with designs suited to residential spaces."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.