Man Dies Three Days After Being Hit in the Head by Badminton Shuttlecock—What Was the Cause?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A foreign worker playing badminton in Taiwan was struck in the head by a shuttlecock and later developed vomiting. He received treatment at a hospital but ultimately died. Medical staff suggested that the incident may have involved a brain hemorrhage caused by increased intracranial pressure, but it has not yet been confirmed whether being hit by the shuttlecock was the direct cause.

According to United Daily News and other local media outlets, a foreign male worker was playing badminton with acquaintances at a court in Hukou Township, Hsinchu County, Taiwan, when he was hit in the head by a flying shuttlecock. He later left the court, saying that he did not feel well, and took a short break.

However, his condition rapidly deteriorated after he left the court. The man began vomiting violently, and an acquaintance who witnessed the incident immediately contacted emergency services. He was taken to a hospital and admitted for treatment, but his condition did not improve, and he died three days later.

According to the hospital, the man may have suffered a brain hemorrhage as a result of increased intracranial pressure. However, it remains unclear whether being struck in the head by the shuttlecock directly caused the increased intracranial pressure and brain hemorrhage, or whether a preexisting illness or another factor was involved.

Local media reported that further investigation is needed to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and the cause of death.

The incident has also prompted warnings about unusual symptoms that can occur during exercise. Medical experts explained that people should not dismiss headaches, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting after a blow to the head as simple fatigue and continue exercising.

Experts advised people to stop exercising immediately and rest if they experience unusual symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, or vomiting during physical activity. If the symptoms do not go away or worsen, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Prompt medical evaluation is especially necessary if neurological symptoms, such as repeated vomiting or impaired consciousness, appear after a blow to the head. Symptoms can worsen over time following a head injury, even when there are no obvious signs of serious injury immediately afterward.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.