"Irritable bowel syndrome occurs most often in fall"... Incidence high among older adults and adolescents

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), characterized by recurring abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation, varies by season. An analysis of five years of medical data from eight hospitals in Korea showed that the incidence of newly diagnosed IBS cases was highest in fall, followed by summer. By age group, older adults generally had higher incidence rates, while adolescents aged 15–19 also showed notably higher rates than other younger age groups. The study, conducted by a research team led by Professor Go Seok-jae of the Department of Korean Medicine at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, was published in the international journal Frontiers in Public Health.

◇ Association with environmental factors such as season, temperature and humidity draws attention

Irritable bowel syndrome is a common functional gastrointestinal disorder characterized by recurrent abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits. It develops through the combined effects of various factors, and its association with environmental conditions such as season, temperature and humidity has recently drawn attention. Seasonal changes in the gut microbiota and gastrointestinal infections may affect the development of IBS. However, few studies in Korea have analyzed seasonal patterns by linking actual medical data with weather information.

Professor Go Seok-jae's research team at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong analyzed seasonal patterns in the incidence of IBS. The team used medical data from eight Korean medical institutions collected from 2019 to 2023. It examined incidence and prevalence using the OMOP Common Data Model (CDM), which standardizes electronic medical records, and compared differences by year, month, sex and age. The researchers also linked the data with nationwide average temperature and relative humidity data from the Korea Meteorological Administration to analyze the association between weather factors and incidence. A new case was defined as a patient receiving a first diagnosis after having no related diagnostic record during the previous year.

◇ New IBS cases most common in fall, followed by summer

The analysis showed that the incidence of newly diagnosed IBS cases was highest in fall, followed by summer. To determine whether this pattern appeared in other data as well, the research team conducted an additional analysis using data from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA). The HIRA data also showed a similar pattern, with relatively high proportions of patients receiving treatment for IBS in fall and summer. However, the analytical criteria differed between the two data sets. The CDM data from the eight medical institutions measured the incidence of newly diagnosed patients, while the HIRA data represented the proportion of patients who used medical services for IBS during the relevant period.

Along with seasonal differences in incidence, the research team analyzed the relationship between weather factors such as temperature and humidity and IBS incidence. The results showed statistically significant associations between temperature, humidity and the incidence of IBS. The researchers explained that changes in immune function associated with increases in allergies and respiratory diseases in fall, as well as foodborne infections that increase in hot and humid conditions during summer, may affect bowel symptoms. However, the study did not establish that these factors directly cause IBS.

◇ Incidence high among adolescents aged 15–19 as well as older adults

By age, the incidence of IBS generally increased with age and was particularly high among adults aged 65 and older. At the same time, adolescents aged 15–19 showed a distinctive pattern, with higher incidence than other younger age groups. The researchers suggested that psychological factors such as academic stress may have affected the brain-gut axis, through which the brain and gut influence each other. However, the study did not directly analyze individual factors such as stress, so further research is needed to determine why adolescents showed a higher incidence.

◇ Recurrent abdominal pain or diarrhea? Do not ignore it—get an accurate diagnosis first

Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition in which various symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation and bloating, recur. The main symptoms and aggravating factors vary from patient to patient, making it important to adjust diet and lifestyle habits according to the symptoms and combine these changes with appropriate treatment. In particular, if recurring abdominal pain or changes in bowel habits interfere with daily life, patients should not simply attribute them to the season but should seek an accurate diagnosis. The Korean Medicine Digestive Health Clinic at Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital at Gangdong treats various functional digestive disorders, including IBS, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal gas. The clinic assesses each patient's symptoms and overall condition before applying Korean medicine treatments such as herbal medicine and acupuncture, while also helping patients manage lifestyle habits that may worsen their symptoms.

Professor Go Seok-jae said, "This study is significant because it confirmed through multicenter medical data from Korea that the incidence of irritable bowel syndrome varies by season. In particular, given the higher incidence patterns seen in fall and summer and the distinctive patterns identified among older adults and adolescents, it is important not to regard recurring abdominal pain or abnormal bowel movements as merely temporary symptoms. Instead, people should consider their symptoms alongside their living environment and receive appropriate medical care and management."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Go Seok-jae of the Department of Korean Medicine treating a patient

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.