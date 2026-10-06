AKMU Chosen as Vita 500 Models, Unveils Edition Featuring Handwritten Messages

◇Vita 500 AKMU Edition. Photo courtesy of Kwangdong Pharmaceutical

AKMU has been selected as the new model for Kwangdong Pharmaceutical's Vita 500 and has unveiled a commemorative edition.

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical said AKMU was selected because its bright and positive image aligns with Vita 500's brand image of conveying feelings in a variety of relationships.

The Vita 500 AKMU Edition, launched to celebrate AKMU's selection as a model, features 40 messages on the product labels, including "I'll be your inspiration" and "There's nothing better than this." The messages were personally written by members Lee Chan-hyuk and Jamie K Lee around themes such as love, support and empathy.

The new edition will be rolled out sequentially across the lineup, beginning with the original Vita 500, followed by Vita 500 Zero, Vita 500 Fresh and C plus.

A representative of Kwangdong Pharmaceutical said, "The Vita 500 AKMU Edition was designed to enable people to exchange sincere support and feelings with those around them in their daily lives through messages personally written by AKMU, the new models." The representative added, "We hope it will be used as a medium of communication that makes it easier to express feelings that are usually difficult to put into words."

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.