"Even With Normal Bone Density, Anemia or Red Blood Cell Abnormalities May Increase Fracture Risk"

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[Sportschosun | Jang Jong-ho, Reporter] A large-scale analysis by a joint South Korean-U.S. research team has found that basic blood test results from routine health checkups can help identify future bone health and fracture risk in advance. The findings provide big-data evidence that even when bone mineral density is within the normal range, abnormalities in blood markers may independently increase fracture risk.

A joint research team led by Ha Jung-hoon, a professor of endocrinology at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, and Joy Y. Wu, a professor at Stanford Medicine, tracked 418,959 UK Biobank participants for a median of 13.2 years. The team reported that fracture risk was significantly higher among people with elevated red cell distribution width (RDW) or mean corpuscular volume (MCV), as well as those with anemia, regardless of bone mineral density.

Osteoporotic fractures are a major condition that undermines the quality of life of older adults. The one-year mortality rate among hip fracture patients in South Korea is as high as approximately 21% for men and 14% for women. Because such fractures occur without warning in most patients, it is crucial to identify high-risk individuals before their first fracture.

It is easy to feel reassured when bone density test results are normal. In clinical practice, however, many patients suffer fractures from minor impacts despite having good bone density. This is because conventional tests, which measure only the hard "quantity" of bone, have difficulty detecting declines in bone "quality."

The research team focused on the fact that hematopoietic cells, which produce blood, and bone-forming tissue share the bone marrow microenvironment and communicate closely with each other. This suggests that blood status may serve as a signal reflecting bone condition.

During long-term follow-up of 418,959 UK Biobank participants with no history of fractures, a total of 16,466 fractures occurred. The analysis showed that fracture risk was significantly higher among those with elevated RDW or MCV, as well as those with anemia. A separate detailed analysis of 36,549 participants with bone density data also found that the association between hematologic abnormalities and fracture risk could not be explained by differences in bone density alone. In other words, the large-scale big-data study demonstrated that fracture risk may be elevated even when bone density is normal if blood markers are abnormal.

The study is significant because it provides a basis for actively using readily accessible basic blood test results in fracture risk assessments without expensive equipment or complex additional tests. Physiological mechanisms in which anemia, chronic inflammation, and platelet abnormalities affect the balance between bone formation and resorption also support this clinical possibility.

In recognition of this achievement, Professor Ha was selected as an oral presenter at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR). He was also named a recipient of the Mid-Career Faculty Travel Grant, which is awarded to outstanding mid-career researchers.

Ha Jung-hoon said, "This study is significant because it followed a large population over an extended period, comprehensively analyzed the association between blood markers and fracture risk, and demonstrated that this risk is an independent factor that cannot be explained by bone mineral density alone. If persistent anemia or abnormalities in red cell distribution width or mean corpuscular volume are observed during routine checkups, particular attention should be paid to bone health and fall prevention even when bone density is normal," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the research team has also summarized the physiological mechanisms underlying the interaction between hematologic markers and bone metabolism in a separate review. Complete Blood Count Parameters and Bone Health: Clinical and Experimental Evidence, co-authored by Ha Jung-hoon and Joy Y. Wu, was published in the international journal Endocrinology and Metabolism (EnM), issued by the Korean Endocrine Society.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Ha Jung-hoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.