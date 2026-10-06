"Attempt to Crash Plane at Airport"... The flydubai First Officer's Plan and the Questions It Raises

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (left) offers words of comfort on Oct. 2 (local time) to Smit Machchhar, an Indian flydubai captain hospitalized at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, United

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A claim has emerged that the flydubai first officer who attacked the captain and attempted to seize control of a passenger plane flying from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Tel Aviv may have been targeting Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main international airport.

According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, Israeli officials and sources claimed that Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national and the suspect in the attempted hijacking of the flydubai passenger plane, may have targeted Ben Gurion Airport.

Al-Hammami is accused of attacking captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Sept. 30 (local time). He reportedly used an emergency axe in the cockpit to attack the captain.

Although injured, the captain opened the cockpit door, allowing several passengers to enter and restrain al-Hammami. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Israeli authorities scrambled fighter jets after the aircraft transmitted an emergency signal indicating a possible hijacking.

Israeli authorities and sources said they are currently receiving investigation-related information from the UAE, but the exact motive for the incident and al-Hammami's intentions have yet to be confirmed.

Keshet 12 had also previously reported that al-Hammami may have attempted to use the passenger plane to attack Ben Gurion Airport.

If al-Hammami was targeting Ben Gurion Airport, it remains unclear why he attacked the captain while the aircraft was in Saudi Arabian airspace. Investigators are examining when he began planning the act and how he intended to take control of the aircraft.

The incident has also raised questions about how al-Hammami was able to sit in the aircraft's cockpit.

Israeli authorities said they had obtained the passenger and crew manifest before the aircraft departed. However, they explained that questions about the identity-verification procedures for foreign airline crews should be directed to the Transportation Ministry.

Israel's domestic intelligence agency likewise referred questions to the Transportation Ministry, saying that security issues involving foreign airlines fall under the ministry's jurisdiction.

The Israeli Transportation Ministry said it receives the names of foreign airline crew members but does not separately verify their identities under its own procedures.

The ministry also said that all aircraft crew members entering Israel must have entry visas and that al-Hammami's possession of an Omani passport should have been verified during check-in. However, it explained that current procedures do not adequately address situations in which the pilot himself poses a threat.

UAE prosecutors investigating the incident classified it as a "terrorist act," saying that al-Hammami attacked a fellow pilot in an attempt to seize control of the aircraft.

Al-Hammami is also known to have previously worked for Oman Air, the Omani national airline. Claims have emerged that concerns over his extremist tendencies led the airline to remove him from flying duties as a pilot and transfer him to another position within the company.

So far, there are reportedly no indications that al-Hammami acted on instructions from or received financial support from a specific terrorist organization. Israeli authorities are investigating whether he planned and carried out the act alone or received support from another organization or individual.

Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the incident, and the passengers were safely evacuated after the emergency landing.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.