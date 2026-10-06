A Little Leakage When Coughing or Sneezing... What Causes Female Urinary Incontinence, and How Is It Treated?

Photo and material sources: Unsplash and H+ Yangji Hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the daily temperature range widens during the change of seasons, people tend to cough and sneeze more often. If a small amount of urine leaks involuntarily each time, it may be worth considering urinary incontinence rather than dismissing it as a natural sign of aging. Stress urinary incontinence, in which urine leaks when pressure is suddenly placed on the abdomen through coughing, sneezing, laughing or exercise, is particularly common among women. It can occur when the pelvic floor muscles and the supporting tissues around the urethra weaken due to childbirth or aging.

◇ Treatment Varies Depending on the Cause and Type of Urinary Incontinence

Urinary incontinence is not a life-threatening condition, but it can significantly affect quality of life. People may check the location of restrooms before going out, avoid exercise, or refrain from long-distance travel and social gatherings because they worry about leaking urine. As symptoms worsen, they may use pads more often, while anxiety about odor or wet clothing can affect their confidence and relationships. Nevertheless, many people delay treatment because they regard urinary incontinence as a natural symptom of aging or feel embarrassed about it.

Jeon Jun-seong, a urology specialist at H+ Yangji Hospital, emphasized, "Urinary incontinence is easy to regard as merely an inconvenience, but recurring symptoms can affect everyday life as a whole." He added, "Because the treatment varies depending on the cause and type, even when the condition is urinary incontinence, it is important to accurately assess when urine leaks and how much the symptoms affect daily life."

Depending on their symptoms and causes, female urinary incontinence is broadly divided into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence and mixed urinary incontinence.

Stress urinary incontinence is characterized by urine leakage when abdominal pressure suddenly rises during coughing, sneezing, laughing, running or climbing stairs. The risk may increase when the pelvic floor muscles or the supporting structures around the urethra weaken during childbirth, or when tissue support declines with age. Tissue changes after menopause, weight gain, chronic coughing and constipation can also affect symptoms by repeatedly increasing abdominal pressure.

By contrast, urge urinary incontinence occurs when a person suddenly feels a strong urge to urinate and leaks before reaching the restroom. It may also be accompanied by frequent urination or nocturia, which involves waking frequently at night to urinate. Mixed urinary incontinence, in which stress and urge symptoms occur together, is also possible. Therefore, treatment should not be determined solely by the symptom of urine leakage.

◇ Consider Surgical Treatment If Conservative Measures Are Ineffective

During diagnosis, it is important to take a medical history and determine when and under what circumstances urine leaks. Doctors may check whether urine actually leaks when the patient coughs or strains, perform a urinalysis, and measure the post-void residual urine remaining in the bladder after urination. Depending on the patient's condition, additional tests such as urodynamic studies may be performed when urinary symptoms are complex, the patient has previously undergone surgery for urinary incontinence, or the diagnosis is unclear.

Treatment for female urinary incontinence varies according to its type. For stress urinary incontinence, conservative measures such as pelvic floor muscle exercises are considered first. Regularly performing exercises that correctly contract and relax the pelvic floor muscles can strengthen the support provided to the bladder and urethra, helping to alleviate symptoms.

For people who are overweight, weight management is important. It is also necessary to address factors that repeatedly increase abdominal pressure, such as chronic coughing and constipation. Bladder training and medication are the standard treatments for urge urinary incontinence. If they do not provide sufficient relief, intravesical botulinum toxin injections or neuromodulation therapy may be considered. For mixed urinary incontinence, the order of treatment is determined based on the symptoms that trouble the patient most and the patient's overall condition.

If urine leakage persists despite adequate conservative treatment and significantly interferes with daily life, surgical treatment may be considered. One of the main procedures for stress urinary incontinence is a mid-urethral sling (MUS). In this procedure, a tape is placed beneath the middle portion of the urethra to support it when abdominal pressure rises. Depending on the route used to pass the tape, the procedure is divided into transobturator tape (TOT) and the retropubic tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) approach.

Transobturator tape (TOT) involves making small incisions in the vaginal wall beneath the urethra and on both sides of the groin before inserting tape to support the urethra. The tape passes through both obturator foramina and is positioned toward the groin, supporting the urethra when abdominal pressure suddenly rises during coughing or sneezing and thereby reducing urine leakage. Because it does not require a large abdominal incision, the procedure generally involves a relatively lower surgical burden and faster recovery. However, each surgical method has its own advantages, disadvantages and potential complications. The appropriate procedure should be selected after a comprehensive assessment of the patient's symptoms, anatomy and urinary function.

◇ Seek Medical Attention If Urine Leakage Recurs After Childbirth or in Older Age

Regularly strengthening the pelvic floor muscles and maintaining a healthy weight can help manage urinary incontinence symptoms. Preventing and managing constipation can reduce excessive straining during bowel movements, and persistent chronic coughing should be evaluated and treated at its source. If urine leakage repeatedly occurs after childbirth or with aging, it is advisable to undergo a medical evaluation to determine the type and severity of urinary incontinence rather than simply regarding it as a natural change.

Jeon Jun-seong emphasized, "TOT is one surgical option that may be considered for stress urinary incontinence, but it is more important to accurately assess the patient's type of urinary incontinence and urinary function before considering surgery itself." He added, "In particular, the need for and method of surgery should be determined only after thoroughly checking whether urge symptoms are also present and how much the patient has improved with conservative treatment. This can increase treatment satisfaction."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Jeon Jun-seong, specialist

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.