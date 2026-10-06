"Plans to Link Information on Suspected Financial Fraud"... Woori Bank and LG Uplus Expand Joint Response to Voice Phishing

Woori Bank is set to significantly expand its joint response to voice phishing with LG Uplus.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last August to prevent voice-phishing damage. They have since shared financial-fraud methods and related information and pursued the development of integrated systems starting in January this year.

On August 27, the companies completed real-time integration between Woori Bank's financial-fraud prevention system and the detection data from LG Uplus's artificial intelligence service, 'ixi-O.' Based on this integration, Woori Bank established Fraud Detection System (FDS) detection policies tailored to LG Uplus data and continues to identify additional detection policies.

The two companies plan to go beyond using telecommunications information for Woori Bank's financial-fraud detection by linking suspected financial-fraud information identified by Woori Bank's FDS with LG Uplus.

A Woori Bank official said, "As voice-phishing schemes rapidly evolve across the boundaries of finance and telecommunications, close cooperation between the two companies is important. We will organically connect the two companies' data and systems to build a safer financial environment, so customers can directly experience protection services covering both finance and telecommunications."

Meanwhile, the two companies also conducted special voice-phishing prevention training last March for foreign students residing in South Korea.

Sohyoung Kim, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.