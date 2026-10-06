Shinhan Financial Group's 'Shin-green Challenge': Sports Equipment and Potted Plants This Time... Employee Donations Following Clothing in Q1 and Electronics in Q2

◇Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong donates sports equipment he used at home. Photo provided by Shinhan Financial Group.

Shinhan Financial Group conducted a 'Resource Circulation DAY' activity on the 2nd, during which employees donated and recycled items.

Employees donated 61 pieces of sports equipment from their homes and 219 potted plants from their offices. Chairman Jin Ok-dong and Shinhan Bank President Jung Sang-hyuk also donated sports equipment.

Resalable sports equipment and potted orchids among the donated items will be delivered to Goodwill Store, a vocational rehabilitation facility for people with disabilities. Small potted plants will be repotted through employee volunteer work and delivered to a local children's center in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The activity was part of the 'Shin-green Challenge,' an eco-friendly campaign combining 'Shinhan' and 'fresh.' Following clothing donations in the first quarter and the collection and recycling of electronic products in the second quarter, Shinhan Financial Group has continued its quarterly resource-circulation activities.

A Shinhan Financial Group official said, "We hope that employees' small actions will lead not only to the reuse of resources but also to spreading the value of sharing with local communities." The official added, "We will continue eco-friendly activities involving employees through the 'Shin-green Challenge.'"

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.