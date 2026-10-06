Lotte Chilsung Beverage Launches ‘Cloud Purine Cutdown,’ Reducing Purine Content by 90%

Courtesy of Lotte Chilsung Beverage

Lotte Chilsung Beverage has launched a new product, ‘Cloud Purine Cutdown,’ with significantly reduced purine content as it seeks to tap into changing trends in alcoholic beverage consumption.

Cloud Purine Cutdown was developed to meet demand from consumers who consider ingredients and calorie content when choosing alcoholic beverages amid growing interest in health and wellness.

The new product uses the Poseidon System, an advanced activated-carbon dispersion and mixing system, in a physical purine removal process. This reduces its purine content to less than 0.5 mg per 100 mL, approximately 90% lower than that of comparable alcoholic beverages.

It has an alcohol content of 4%, contains zero sugar, and delivers 29 kcal per 100 mL. The product was designed to maintain the taste and drinking experience of conventional alcoholic beverages while reducing calories.

Alongside the product launch, Lotte Chilsung Beverage plans to unveil an advertising campaign featuring actor Lee Joon-hyuk. The advertisements will highlight the product’s key features through stylish visuals, including ‘0% sugar,’ ‘25% fewer calories,’ and ‘90% less purine.’

A Lotte Chilsung Beverage representative said, "Cloud Purine Cutdown reflects the consumer trend of considering not only taste but also ingredients and calorie content. It will offer a new option that significantly reduces purine content while preserving the inherent taste and drinking satisfaction of alcoholic beverages."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.