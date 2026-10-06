Prostate cancer diagnoses among men under 50 nearly quadrupled over 22 years; kidney cancer doubled... Why?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The number of prostate cancer diagnoses among men under 50 in the United Kingdom nearly quadrupled over more than two decades.

The increase in testing, along with changes in lifestyle, is being cited as a possible reason for the surge.

According to The Times and other foreign media outlets, an analysis by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) of data from the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) found that new prostate cancer diagnoses among men under 50 rose from 158 cases in 2001 to 640 in 2023.

In terms of cases per 100,000 people, the figure increased from about 1 in 2001 to 3.6 in 2023. This represented a 305% increase in diagnoses over 22 years.

Experts, however, cautioned that these figures should not be interpreted as meaning that the actual risk of developing prostate cancer among younger men increased by the same amount.

Prabhakar Rajan, a professor of urology and robotic surgery at Queen Mary University of London, explained, "Greater awareness, increased testing and changes in diagnostic methods may have identified more patients," adding, "This analysis alone cannot determine the cause of the increase."

In fact, prostate cancer can sometimes be detected before symptoms appear through tests such as prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing.

Changes in lifestyle may also have played a role.

A specialist in the United Kingdom noted that rising awareness and increased testing could partly explain the rise in diagnoses, while also suggesting that growing obesity rates and diets high in processed meat may have contributed.

In particular, certain nitrates and nitrites used in processed meats such as bacon, sausages and hamburgers warrant attention. However, the WCRF analysis did not establish a causal relationship showing that these lifestyle factors directly caused the increase in prostate cancer among younger men.

The number of several types of cancer also increased among people under 50, not just prostate cancer.

Colorectal cancer cases rose from 1,289 in 2001 to 2,989 in 2023. The number of diagnoses per 100,000 people also increased from 3.9 to 8.4.

Kidney cancer cases more than doubled during the same period, rising from 510 to 1,065, while uterine cancer cases increased from 335 to 698. Liver cancer cases rose from 160 to 278, and pancreatic cancer cases increased from 255 to 346.

Breast cancer was the most common cancer among women under 50. Breast cancer diagnoses increased by about 24%, from 6,886 in 2001 to 8,507 in 2023.

Health experts explained that the exact causes of the increase in early-onset cancers have not yet been fully identified. The rise may reflect a combination of factors, including lifestyle habits such as diet, weight and physical activity, as well as environmental and genetic factors, the biological characteristics of tumors, and changes in testing and diagnostic methods.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, prostate cancer has surpassed lung cancer to become the country's most common cancer among men for the first time. According to data released by the National Cancer Registration and Statistics Center in 2026, 22,640 people were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023. The disease accounted for 7.8% of all cancers and 15.0% of cancers among men, surpassing the 21,846 lung cancer cases that had held the top spot for many years. In other words, about one in seven South Korean men diagnosed with cancer that year had prostate cancer.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.