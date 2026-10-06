"They Only Shaved Half Their Heads for Playing Around..." Controversy Erupts After 82 Students at Boarding School Have Part of Their Hair Shaved

Photo credit: Jagran News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An Indian school has come under fire after partially shaving the hair of more than 80 students as a disciplinary measure.

According to local media outlets, including Jagran News, the incident occurred on the 3rd, local time, at a middle school in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, India. The school is reportedly a boarding school where students live and receive their education.

According to reports, the school had called in a barber to cut the students' hair. However, some students played around while waiting for their turn or during the haircut. After seeing this, a school official scolded them and used hair clippers to cut only part of the hair of approximately 82 students. As a result, one side or part of each student's hair was cut short, leaving them with what appeared to be a 'half-shaved' head.

The controversy intensified after photos showing the students' appearances were shared outside the school.

Parents expressed outrage and criticized the school's response as excessive.

As the controversy grew, the school reportedly fixed the students' haircuts.

The school explained, "The incident occurred while the students' hair was being cut as part of hygiene management, and there was no malicious intent."

The school principal also instructed the official who cut the students' hair to submit a written explanation of the incident.

The parents maintain that the incident should not be brought to an end with merely the submission of a written explanation.

They called for a thorough investigation into what instructions were actually given to the students, who made which decisions during the haircuts, and whether the students or their guardians had received sufficient prior explanation. They also demanded that those responsible be held firmly accountable.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.