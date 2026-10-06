Hyundai Elevator Expands 'Regional Mutual Growth' After Relocating to Chungju; Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jeong-eun Reappointed Honorary Governor of Chungcheongbuk-do

◇Hyun Jeong-eun, chair of Hyundai Group and reappointed honorary governor of Chungcheongbuk-do, received an appointment plaque from Chungcheongbuk-do Governor Shin Yong-han at Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul on the 2nd.

Hyun Jeong-eun, chair of Hyundai Group, has been reappointed honorary governor of Chungcheongbuk-do.

Hyun's relationship with Chungcheongbuk-do began in 2019, when Hyundai Elevator, Hyundai Group's flagship affiliate, decided to move its headquarters and production plant to Chungju. Since first being appointed honorary governor in 2020, Hyun has continued to serve through successive terms and reappointments.

At an appointment ceremony held at Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 2nd, Hyun received an appointment plaque from Chungcheongbuk-do Governor Shin Yong-han.

The honorary governor program appoints prominent figures who have contributed to regional development and enables them to participate in various activities supporting provincial administration, including policy recommendations and advisory work.

Hyundai Elevator's Chungju Smart Campus, which opened in 2022, is a key production hub equipped with the company's headquarters, an R&D center and a smart factory on a 172,759-square-meter site, or approximately 52,000 pyeong. Last year, the company completed Hyundai Asan Tower, a 250-meter-high ultra-tall elevator test tower on the campus, establishing a business base centered in Chungju that spans production, research and development.

Hyundai Elevator continues to pursue community-focused social contribution initiatives, including founding the Orrak choir for people with disabilities, hiring people with disabilities, and providing scholarships and support for vulnerable groups. The company is also helping nurture local talent by operating an industry-academia-linked educational program with Chungju Technical High School. Last year, it expanded its community mutual-growth efforts to support the independence of people with disabilities by donating proceeds from its in-house disability cafe, Ellis, to the Chungcheongbuk-do Comprehensive Welfare Center for Persons with Disabilities.

Hyun said, "I find it meaningful that the relationship between Chungcheongbuk-do and Hyundai Group has developed into a journey of growing together with the local community," adding, "I will continue to contribute to Chungcheongbuk-do's new leap toward the future based on cooperation for mutual growth."

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.