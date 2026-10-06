"Diversifying Business Areas Through Global Content"—Shinsegae Group Joins Paramount's Bid to Acquire Warner Bros.

Shinsegae Group will participate in the acquisition of Warner Bros. in the United States.

Shinsegae Group said on the 6th that Shinsegae Property will invest in the acquisition of Warner Bros. alongside Chairman David Ellison, co-CEO of Skydance Media, and RedBird, a U.S. fund manager, among others. The investment amounts to $1 billion, or approximately 1.4 trillion won.

Shinsegae Group explained that it aims to transform itself into a platform combining retail and culture by leveraging Paramount content, including Mission: Impossible, and Warner Bros. intellectual property, including Harry Potter. Its new vision is to develop beyond Korea into a leading content hub representing Asia.

The investment is intended to expand Shinsegae Group's business portfolio into global content and develop a new growth engine. It also represents the group's ambition to become a global retail and entertainment platform by creating synergies between its existing retail and entertainment businesses.

Because both retail and entertainment are major businesses with extensive customer touchpoints, the move is expected to strengthen Shinsegae's core business capabilities accumulated over the years, provide new customer experiences, and enhance customer value.

For example, the theme park Shinsegae Group is planning within Hwaseong Starbay City could further boost its competitiveness by adding Warner Bros. content to Paramount's offerings. In addition to the intellectual property owned by Paramount, including Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and Top Gun, the group could also leverage content such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. Shinsegae Group also plans to dramatically enhance customer experiences at its large and mid-sized indoor shopping complexes, including Starfield, Starfield Market, and Starfield Village, by installing experiential facilities and diverse themed spaces based on intellectual property from Paramount and Warner Bros.

Shinsegae Group also anticipated potential cooperation in the over-the-top streaming sector through services such as HBO Max and Paramount+. If these services are linked to memberships operated by its online and offline affiliates, including Emart, the group expects not only to expand customer benefits but also to significantly strengthen customer retention.

In the long term, Shinsegae Group is also considering plans to become a new powerhouse in the Asian content market by producing and presenting content capable of captivating viewers together with Paramount Skydance Group, which has Warner Bros. in its portfolio.

In particular, if the business expands into co-producing or partnering on Korean original content through HBO Max and Paramount+, which have more than 200 million subscribers, Shinsegae Group is expected to help broaden the global reach of K-culture amid the K-content boom.

Shinsegae Group said, "This investment will go beyond a simple equity investment and serve as a stepping stone for Shinsegae Group to diversify into new business areas that combine entertainment." It added, "Through this investment, Shinsegae Group will lay the groundwork to leap forward as a platform company in Asia's content market."

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.