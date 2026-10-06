AI developed to predict postoperative ‘kidney injury risk’ using eight preoperative data points

A comparison of the models’ performance found that the simplified model achieved an AUROC of 0.809 in predicting acute kidney injury at all stages and 0.908 in predicting moderate or more severe acute kidney injury.

[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] An artificial intelligence (AI) model has been developed that can accurately predict the risk of postoperative acute kidney injury using just eight basic clinical data points collected before surgery. Because it can identify high-risk patients using existing preoperative test results, without additional specialized tests, it is expected to make a major contribution to practical patient care when linked to electronic medical record (EMR) systems in the future.

A research team comprising Professor Lee Ju-han of the Department of Transplant Surgery at Yonsei University Severance Hospital, Professor Kim Hyeong-woo of Nephrology, and Professors Yoo Seung-chan and Kim Seon-ji of the College of Medicine’s Department of Biomedical Systems Informatics announced on the 6th that they had analyzed data from patients who underwent surgery under general anesthesia and developed an AI model that predicts the risk of postoperative acute kidney injury using just eight preoperative data points. The findings were published in the latest issue of the International Journal of Surgery.

Acute kidney injury is a complication in which kidney function drops sharply after surgery. It can raise the risk of death, prolong hospital stays, and lead to long-term decline in kidney function, making it very important to identify and manage at-risk patients before surgery.

Several models have been developed to predict postoperative acute kidney injury, but many require information obtained during or after surgery, or are limited to patients undergoing specific procedures, such as heart surgery. As a result, there have been limitations on assessing the risk of acute kidney injury in a diverse range of surgical patients before surgery and applying those assessments in actual clinical care.

The research team built an AI prediction model based on data from 184,560 adult patients who underwent surgery lasting at least one hour under general anesthesia at Severance Hospital and Gangnam Severance Hospital between 2006 and 2022.

After comparing the predictive performance of a model that used information from before, during, and after surgery with that of a model using only preoperative information, the team developed a ‘simplified model’ using just the eight key preoperative data points found to be most decisive for prediction.

The simplified model uses eight routinely collected clinical data points and test results, including preoperative kidney function, overall health, and nutritional and anemia status. These are all checked as a matter of course before surgery, so no additional specialized tests are needed to predict the risk of acute kidney injury.

In an external validation of the simplified model using data from 52,480 adult patients at another hospital, the model—which used only eight preoperative data points—achieved an AUROC of 0.809 in predicting acute kidney injury at all stages and 0.908 in predicting moderate or more severe (stages 2–3) acute kidney injury. AUROC is a measure of how well a model distinguishes patients at risk; a score closer to 1 indicates better predictive performance.

The simplified model’s performance was close to that of the more complex model, which used all intraoperative and postoperative information and had AUROCs of 0.845 and 0.932, respectively. The risk levels predicted by the model also closely matched the actual incidence of acute kidney injury.

To support use in clinical practice, the research team proposed guidelines that classify patients by predicted risk of acute kidney injury: high risk (over 20%), intermediate risk (5–20%), and low risk (under 5%). This makes it possible to identify high-risk patients before surgery and take tailored preventive measures, such as more closely monitoring blood pressure and fluid status before and after surgery or avoiding medications that place stress on the kidneys.

Professor Lee Ju-han said, “The key is for AI prediction models to be easy to use in clinical practice while still providing sufficient predictive power. We hope the AI model developed in this study will be widely used to identify high-risk patients before surgery and manage them precisely.”

Professor Yoo Seung-chan said, “We plan to link the model to electronic medical record systems so that a patient’s risk of acute kidney injury can be automatically displayed before surgery, and to use a prospective study to verify whether this risk-based management leads to an actual reduction in complications.”

The study was supported by the Clinical Excellence Research Support Program of Severance Hospital’s Research-Driven Hospital initiative.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Professor Lee Ju-han, Professor Kim Hyeong-woo, Professor Yoo Seung-chan, and Professor Kim Seon-ji

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.